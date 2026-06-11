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Home / India News / Three missing Indian seafarers aboard MT Settebello confirmed dead: Sonowal

Three missing Indian seafarers aboard MT Settebello confirmed dead: Sonowal

Sonowal said he has directed officials to ensure immediate repatriation of the rescued crew members and swift return of the mortal remains of the deceased for their final rites

Sarbananda Sonowal, Sarbananda, Sonowal

The minister added that this is a "profound loss to our maritime family" (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 11 2026 | 1:27 PM IST

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Three Indian seafarers onboard the Palau-flagged MT Settebello, initially reported missing, are now confirmed dead, Union Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said on Thursday after bodies were located and identified.

It is deeply unfortunate to learn of the tragic incident aboard the Palau-flagged MT Settebello, Sonowal said in a social media post.

"Sadly, three Indian seafarers initially reported missing are now confirmed dead after bodies have been located and identified," he added.

The minister added that this is a "profound loss to our maritime family".

"The Modi Govt stands firmly with the bereaved during this difficult hour and is fully committed to supporting the next of kin," he added.

 

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Sonowal said he has directed officials to ensure immediate repatriation of the rescued crew members and swift return of the mortal remains of the deceased for their final rites.

India on Wednesday summoned the US charge d'affaires to strongly protest a US military attack on a commercial vessel off the Oman coast that left three of the 24 Indian crew members missing.

The attack on commercial vessel Settebello came two days after a Palau-flagged vessel with 24 Indians came under attack of the US Navy as the ship tried to evade the US blockade of Iranian ports.

The US Central Command acknowledged the strike on the vessel, saying it violated the ongoing US blockade of the Iranian ports by attempting to transport oil from Iran.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Sarbananda Sonowal seafarers Shipping Ministry Israel Iran Conflict US-Iran tensions

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First Published: Jun 11 2026 | 1:26 PM IST

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