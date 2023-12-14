Varanasi Sansad Employment Fair 2023: Over 11000 jobs offered to people

Varanashi held the Sansad Employment Fair on Tuesday, offering over 11000 jobs to people, and the fair took place on the campus of ITI Karaundi.

More than 318 companies were present in the fair and 20,587 men and women participated in the fair, which began on December 9, 2023. During the Sansad Employment Fair, over 11,707 people received job letters.

A candidate, Abhay Kumar Upadhyay, received a job letter with a Rs 3,60,000 annual emolument and Dhuruv, who will work as an HR executive, received a package of Rs 3,00,000 per annum.

Rajya Sabha member Anil Aggarwal attended the employment fair on the final day.

Anil mentioned that the Indian image is changing, and that Uttar Pradesh is playing a leading role. He added that India is developing rapidly under the leadership of Prime Minister, who is also an MP from Kashi. “Today, India is the fifth largest economy in the world and is on its way to becoming the third largest economy soon,” he added.

He also claimed that many foreign investors showed their interest in setting up industrial units in the state.

The District Magistrate, S Rajalingam, mentioned that those who didn't secure the jobs would get another chance in the fair soon. Other guests like former MLA Surendra Narayan Singh, Chief Development Officer Himanshu Nagpal and MLC Ashwani Tyagi were also present at the Sansad Employment Fair.

In the Sansad Employment Fair, over 300 companies participated offering thousands of jobs to job seekers. Companies conducted interviews during December 9, 10, 11 and 12, and all the selected participants received the appointment letter on December 12, 2023.

Jobs in different sectors

Candidates who had applied for the Sansad Employment Fair got jobs in different sectors, including health, automobiles, marketing, skills, security and more.

The interested candidates have registered through the Employment Department portal, i.e., www.sewayojan.up.nic.in.