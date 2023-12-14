Sensex (1.23%)
Amit Shah to move bills regarding UT, J-K reorganisation in Rajya Sabha

The Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill, 2023 seeks to reserve 33 per cent of seats in the Puducherry Assembly for women

3 min read Last Updated : Dec 14 2023 | 10:36 AM IST
As the Parliament is set to convene for Day 11 of the ongoing Winter Session on Thursday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will move the Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill, 2023 in Rajya Sabha for its consideration and passage.
The Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill, 2023 seeks to reserve 33 per cent of seats in the Puducherry Assembly for women. The legislation has already been passed in Lok Sabha on Tuesday.
According to the agenda released, the Home Minister will also move the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Second Amendment) Bill, 2023 which seeks to reserve 33 per cent of seats in the Jammu and Kashmir assembly for women. The legislation has already been passed in Lok Sabha on Tuesday.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will move two appropriation bills, The Appropriation (No.3) Bill, 2023 and The Appropriation (No.4) Bill, 2023. Both bills have been passed in the Lok Sabha earlier.
BJP MP Rajendra Gehlot and Narayana Koragappa will table the report of the Committee on Welfare of Other Backward Classes on Measures undertaken to secure the representation of OBCs in employment and for their welfare in All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS)' pertaining to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
"Also, measures undertaken to secure the representation of OBCs in employment and for their welfare in Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) and Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL)' pertaining to the Ministry of Steel," the agenda read.
Meanwhile, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi has moved the adjournment motion in Lok Sabha to discuss Wednesday's security breach in Parliament.
Gogoi said that the unprecedented incident raises serious concerns about the safety measures in place for the new Parliament building.
"Such a lapse of security is unacceptable for a key institution of Indian Democracy. I demand that the Union Home Minister addresses the issue promptly, and the house takes a comprehensive overview of the situation for the national interest," adjournment notice submitted in Lok Sabha read.
On the 22nd anniversary of the Parliament terror attack, a major security breach occurred when two intruders entered the Lok Sabha chamber from the visitor gallery during Zero Hour. In a security breach in Lok Sabha, two men jumped into the House from the visitors' gallery, holding canisters in their hands. They released yellow gas from canisters and shouted slogans before being overpowered by MPs.

Congress MP Manish Tewari gave an Adjournment Motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss the situation of Navy personnel in Qatar and the steps taken to bring them back to India.
Eight Indian nationals have been imprisoned in Qatar since October 2022 and were accused of allegedly spying on a submarine programme. The retired naval personnel were sentenced to death by a Qatar court on charges that have not yet been made public officially.
The Winter session began on December 4 and will culminate on December 22.
First Published: Dec 14 2023 | 10:24 AM IST

