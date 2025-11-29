Saturday, November 29, 2025 | 05:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Varsha Gaikwad hits out at Maha govt, says Mumbai becoming a 'gas chamber'

Varsha Gaikwad hits out at Maha govt, says Mumbai becoming a 'gas chamber'

She alleged that the "corrupt Mahayuti government" was following a "contractor-first, people-last model," and cited rampant construction without safeguards, violations of environmental norms

Varsha Gaikwad,Varsha

Former Maharashtra Minister and Congress leader Varsha Gaikwad (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 29 2025 | 5:10 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Former Maharashtra Minister and Congress leader Varsha Gaikwad on Saturday accused the state government of failing to address worsening air pollution in Mumbai, claiming that PM2.5 levels had reached the "hazardous" range, and the city was being turned into a "gas chamber".
 
Speaking at a meeting organised by the Mumbai Congress on the issue of air quality, Gaikwad referred to a study by Harvard University, estimating that nearly 5,100 people in Mumbai die annually due to pollution.
 
"These are not just numbers. These are families losing their loved ones," she said.
 
She alleged that the "corrupt Mahayuti government" was following a "contractor-first, people-last model," and cited rampant construction without safeguards, violations of environmental norms, allocation of open spaces and eco-sensitive zones to favoured builders, and felling of trees as key factors contributing to rising pollution levels.
 
 
The Congress leader said that the city is being "turned into a gas chamber in the name of development," adding that children were falling sick and senior citizens were struggling to breathe.
 
"If this is not a public health emergency, then what is?" Gaikwad questioned, demanding a strong pollution-control plan, strict enforcement of environmental norms, protection of green cover, and accountability for violators.
 
She said that the Mumbai Congress "will not allow contractors and cronies to decide the fate of the city" and will continue to fight for residents' "right to clean air and right to live". 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

New Delhi: Firefighters at the spot after a blast occurred in a parked car near Red Fort, leaving multiple vehicles in flames, in New Delhi, Monday, Nov. 10, 2025. At least one person was killed in the incident. (PTI Photo/Salman Ali)

Red Fort blast: Court sends 3 doctors, preacher to 10-day judicial custody

S Somnath, ISRO chief

India on course to become superpower by 2047, says fmr ISRO chief Somnath

West Bengal Governor, Ananda Bose

Bengal Governor renames Raj Bhavan to 'Lok Bhavan' after Centre's order

NIA, National Investigation Agency

Delhi court extends NIA custody of gangster Anmol Bishnoi till Dec 5

Chandrababu Naidu, Andhra CM

Andhra extends govt guarantee for ₹7,500 cr Amaravati infrastructure loan

Topics : air pollution Maharashtra Mumbai

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 29 2025 | 5:10 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayGoogle Maps Power Saving ModeEPF Passbook UpdateSennheiser HDB 630 HeadphonesThailand FloodsH-1B Visa ScamBig Boss 19 Voting TrendHong Kong FirePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon