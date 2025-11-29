Saturday, November 29, 2025 | 03:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Bengal Governor renames Raj Bhavan to 'Lok Bhavan' after Centre's order

Bengal Governor renames Raj Bhavan to 'Lok Bhavan' after Centre's order

The Raj Bhavan, now renamed as Lok Bhavan, serves as the governor's official residence and also houses his office

West Bengal Governor, Ananda Bose

West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose | Photo: X@BengalGovernor

Press Trust of India Kolkata
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 29 2025 | 3:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose on Saturday implemented a central government directive and renamed the Raj Bhavan in Kolkata to 'Lok Bhavan'.
 
In an official notification, Bose said that on March 27, 2023, President Droupadi Murmu handed over a symbolic key of the then Raj Bhavan to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on the request of the governor, heralding a new era of people's Raj Bhavan -- The Jana Raj Bhavan.
 
"In pursuance of the communication from the Ministry of Home Affairs dated 25.11.2025, it is hereby notified that the name of the holdings of 'Raj Bhavan' in Kolkata, Flagstaff House and Darjeeling, has hereby been modified and renamed as 'Lok Bhavan'," the notification said.
 
 
This notification comes into force with immediate effect, it said.
 
In a post on X, Bose said, "The 'Jana Raj Bhavan' conceptualisation by the then Raj Bhavan, Kolkata, was prompted by the urge to make the establishment alive to the needs of the people, their aspirations and hopes, their problems and challenges. Simultaneously, the imposing edifice was to shed its aura of 'awe and fear' and be open to people from all walks of life..

Also Read

ECI, election commission of india, election commission

EC directs West Bengal DGP to protect poll officials during SIR exercise

TMC, TMC rally, TMC flag

CEC has blood on his hands, says TMC claiming 40 SIR-related deaths in WB

ECI, election commission of india, election commission

TMC delegation meets full bench of EC amid row over SIR in West Bengal

schools, education, students, teachers, professors, college

WB to complete non-teaching staff recruitment by Dec 31: Education Minister

ECI, election commission of india, election commission

2.6 mn names in current Bengal voter list do not match with 2002 rolls: EC

 
The Raj Bhavan, now renamed as Lok Bhavan, serves as the governor's official residence and also houses his office.
 
"During the last three years, several constructive people-centric programmes have been initiated. A key element of the Jana Raj Bhavan initiative was its proactive role in the service of people -- to be with them whenever such a need arose. Across the length and breadth of West Bengal, whenever there was a situation of exigency -- be it violence, natural calamity, or even complaints of atrocities, Jana Raj Bhavan reached out to those in need," he said.
 
"In tune with the transformational and inspirational leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that has ensured participation of people across all segments of society in the onward spectacular march towards Viksit Bharat, Raj Bhavan and Raj Niwas across the country have been uniformly decided to be renamed as Lok Bhavan and Lok Niwas respectively, as per a notification issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs on 25 November, 2025," Bose said.
 
Henceforth, the erstwhile Raj Bhavan holdings in West Bengal shall be named Lok Bhavan for all purposes, he added.
 
An official at the governor's house told PTI, "The official letterheads will also have 'Lok Bhavan' instead of 'Raj Bhavan'. Accordingly, the name plates on the gates and the website will also be changed. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

NIA, National Investigation Agency

Delhi court extends NIA custody of gangster Anmol Bishnoi till Dec 5

Chandrababu Naidu, Andhra CM

Andhra extends govt guarantee for ₹7,500 cr Amaravati infrastructure loan

Security, Manipur Security

Displaced families clash with security forces in Manipur's Imphal East

GST

Myanmar nationals misused Indians' GST credentials for drug trafficking: ED

Surya Kant

Judges' work stressful, should participate in recreational activities: CJI

Topics : Mamata Banerjee West Bengal Kolkata

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 29 2025 | 3:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayGoogle Maps Power Saving ModeEPF Passbook UpdateSennheiser HDB 630 HeadphonesThailand FloodsH-1B Visa ScamBig Boss 19 Voting TrendHong Kong FirePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon