close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Very Severe Cyclone Biparjoy to intensify in next 36 hours, says IMD

Cyclone Biparjoy is set to intensify in the next 36 hours and will be heading north-northwestwards in the next two days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in a tweet on Friday

ANI General News
A woman stands on a seaside promenade against the background of pre-monsoon clouds gathered over the Arabian Sea in Kochi, India. (Photo: Reuters)

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 09 2023 | 10:38 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Cyclone Biparjoy is set to intensify in the next 36 hours and will be heading north-northwestwards in the next two days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in a tweet on Friday.

The very severe cyclonic storm was located over the east-central Arabian Sea located 840-kilometer west-southwest of Goa and 870 km west-southwest of Mumbai at 11:30 pm on June 8, the IMD said.

"Very severe cyclonic storm Biparjoy over east-central Arabian Sea at 2330 hours IST of 08th June, 2023 over about 840 km west-southwest of Goa, 870 km west-southwest of Mumbai. To intensify further gradually during next 36 hours and move nearly north-northwestwards in next 2 days," it tweeted.

Earlier in a bulletin, the weather department said, "VSCS BIPARJOY over east-central Arabian Sea, lay centred at 0530hrs IST of 08th June, near lat 13.9N & long 66.0E, about 860km west-southwest of Goa, 910km southwest of Mumbai, would intensify further & move north-northwestwards."

The weather department had also advised fishermen not to venture into such cyclone-hit areas in the Arabian Sea. Those who were out at sea were advised to return to the coast, it had said earlier.

Also Read

Cyclone Mocha likely to hit India's eastern coast next week, details here

Guj Ports told to hoist warning signal as storms brews in Arabian Sea: IMD

Cyclone Biparjoy: IMD warns of severe cyclone storm in next 12 hours

Cyclone Mocha: Low pressure likely to form today, IMD issues warning

Deep depression over Bay of Bengal intensifies into cyclonic storm Mocha

Top Headlines: 4 states breach 10% e-2W adoption, Trump's Indictment & more

PM Modi's US visit will set new benchmarks for bilateral ties: Pentagon

LIVE: Blast in Manipur after 2 miscreants hurl low-intensity IED bomb

India, Serbia set target for 1 billion euros bilateral trade target: MEA

Central Railway key to making railways net zero carbon emitter by 2030

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Cyclone IMD

First Published: Jun 09 2023 | 10:38 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Saudi prince MBS warned US of economic pain amid oil feud last year: Report

Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman
2 min read

21 teenagers injured in walkway collapse at Beach Park in Texas in USA

Image
1 min read

NCW shouldn't become wing of ministry: Former chairperson slams commission

Women, female
3 min read

Most Popular

Monsoon arrives in Kerala; conditions favorable for rains' advance: IMD

Monsoon arrives in Kerala; conditions favorable for rains' advance: IMD
3 min read

Why netizens are upset with Rahul Yadav as Info Edge begins forensic audit

Housing Co-Founder Rahul Yadav
5 min read

As Hollywood fights AI, Indian screenwriters struggle for pay, credit

shutterstock
6 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon