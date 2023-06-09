close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Central Railway key to make Indian Railway net zero carbon emitter by 2030

To accelerate the transition to green power, Indian Railways has chosen the Central Railways as the model agency responsible for signing an agreement to procure wind energy for the entire railways

ANI General News
Source: Indian Railways Twitter grab

Source: Indian Railways Twitter grab

3 min read Last Updated : Jun 09 2023 | 8:25 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

To accelerate the transition to green power, Indian Railways has chosen the Central Railways as the model agency responsible for signing an agreement to procure wind energy for the entire railway network across the country, a major step by the Indian Railways in its efforts to become a Net Zero Carbon Emitter by 2030.

"The Railway Board has nominated Central Railway as the Nodal Railway for executing the Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with M/s NTPC Renewable Energy Ltd for the entire 500 MW power supply. Central Railway is currently in the process of finalizing the Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with NREL. The plant is scheduled to be commissioned within the next two years. This landmark contract marks the first of its kind for Indian Railways and represents a significant step towards achieving the goal of becoming a net-zero carbon emitter by 2030," an official notification said.

Indian Railways has a peak traction power requirement of approximately 450 MW in the state of Maharashtra, encompassing traction substations of Central Railway (CR), Western Railway (WR), South Central Railway (SCR), Konkan Railway Corporation Limited (KRCL), and South East Central Railway (SECR). A substantial portion of this power requirement is currently fulfilled by thermal power, with CR has tied up for 300 MW. The remaining power is sourced from a 56 MW wind plant and purchased from the Indian Energy Exchange.

Indian Railways has awarded a contract to M/s NTPC Renewable Energy Ltd (NREL) for the establishment of Grid-Connected Renewable Energy (RE) Power Projects. This initiative aims to provide a supply of 500 MW of round-the-clock renewable power to the railways for a period of 25 years, at a rate of Rs. 4.12 per unit.

"Out of the 500 MW, 205 MW of power has been allocated for railway traction supply in Maharashtra, while the remaining power will be supplied to Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. The project will consist of both solar and wind components. Solar PV Component of 650 MW is planned to be set up at Khavda, Kutch, Gujrat and Wind Power Component of 1050 MW, 350 MW each is planned at Bhuj- Gujrat, Dwarka- Gujrat and Koppal - Karnataka," the statement said.

The contracts have been awarded to Green Infra Wind Energy Ltd., Karnataka for 50 MW of wind power, Rewa Ultra Mega Solar Ltd (RUMS) for 61 MW of solar power, and IRCON Renewable Power Ltd (IRPL) for 180 MW of solar power.

Also Read

Govt unveils plans to add 250GW renewable energy capacity in next 5 years

Inox Wind gets 150 MW wind energy project from NTPC Renewable Energy Ltd

Suzlon bags 69 MW wind energy order from Nordic Energy's Indian subsidary

Suzlon Energy secures fourth wind energy project order in less than a month

India plans big for green energy sector in sync with G20 Presidency

CUET-UG to continue till June 17, results expected in July: Officials

EAM visits Gurdwara in Delhi, Afghan Sikhs raise issue of citizenship

PM thanks Saudi Prince for support during evacuation of Indians from Sudan

Girl stuck in borewell pulled out after 52 hours, declared dead at hospital

Air India flight with stranded passenger from Russia lands at San Francisco

These projects are expected to be operational within the next two years.

However, as the demand for power is expected to increase due to large-scale electrification and the addition of electrified tracks through doubling and new line works, a round-the-clock power supply is necessary.

Indian Railways is one of the largest rail networks in the world, spanning over 67,000 kilometers and connecting every corner of the country. With these initiatives, Indian Railways is at the forefront of the country's efforts to combat climate change by transitioning to cleaner and more sustainable energy sources.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Climate Change Indian Railways

First Published: Jun 09 2023 | 8:25 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Pakistan, Turkmenistan ink Joint Implementation Plan for TAPI gas pipeline

TAPI pipeline
4 min read

BJP destroyed railways by discontinuing separate budget: Mamata Banerjee

Mamata Banerjee. (Photo: PTI)
3 min read

FIH Hockey Pro League: India beats Argentina 3-0; regains top spot

Indian hockey team
3 min read

Most Popular

Monsoon arrives in Kerala; conditions favorable for rains' advance: IMD

Monsoon arrives in Kerala; conditions favorable for rains' advance: IMD
3 min read

Why netizens are upset with Rahul Yadav as Info Edge begins forensic audit

Housing Co-Founder Rahul Yadav
5 min read

As Hollywood fights AI, Indian screenwriters struggle for pay, credit

shutterstock
6 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon