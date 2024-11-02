Business Standard
Veteran Assamese actor-director Kulada Kumar Bhattacharya passes away at 91

Veteran Assamese actor and director Kulada Kumar Bhattacharya died at a private hospital here after a brief illness, his family said.

Press Trust of India Guwahati
Last Updated : Nov 02 2024

He was 91.

The award-winning screen and stage personality had been unwell for the last few days and had been admitted to the hospital, where he breathed his last at 8.20 pm on Friday, they said.

The mortal remains of Bhattacharya will be taken to his residence and then to the city-based Surjya Theatre for people to pay their last respects.

As Bhattacharya had donated his body to medical research, his mortal remains will be handed over to the authorities concerned, his family members said.

 

Actively associated with films even in his advanced years, Bhattacharya won the Best Narration/Voice Over Award at the National Film Awards 2023 for his voice over for the documentary 'Hatibondhu'.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, condoling the death of Bhattacharya, wrote on X, "I am deeply saddened to hear about the passing of veteran actor Kulada Kumar Bhattacharya."  "His powerful voice enriched Assamese cinema and theatre immensely. His remarkable contributions to stage acting and Akashvani dramas will be cherished by generations," Sarma added, offering condolences to the deceased's family.

Born in Guwahati, Bhattacharya was a major figure in the Assamese film and theatre industry, carving a niche with his standout performances in portraying different characters with his unique style.

He worked in a number of films, including 'Sakuntala', 'Latighati', 'Chikmik Bijulee', 'Maj Rati Keteki' and 'Village Rockstars'.

He was also actively associated with All India Radio and making of several documentaries over the years.

Topics : Assam National Film Awards

First Published: Nov 02 2024 | 11:17 AM IST

