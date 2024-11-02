Business Standard
Home / India News / Delhi's Diwali fireworks lead to high pollution, AQI remains 'very poor'

Delhi's Diwali fireworks lead to high pollution, AQI remains 'very poor'

Delhi experienced a surge in bursting of firecrackers during Diwali, leading to a significant rise in pollution levels. The air quality index remained in the 'very poor' category across most areas

Pollution, New Delhi Pollution

Photo: PTI

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 02 2024 | 9:49 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The air quality in Delhi is still in the "very poor" category on Saturday, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 321, the data showed. A day before, the AQI of the national capital was recorded at 359.
 
Multiple areas in Delhi saw bursting of firecrackers, including Lajpat Nagar, Kalkaji, Chhatarpur, Jaunapur, East of Kailash, Saket, Rohini, Dwarka, Punjabi Bagh, Vikas Puri, Dilshad Garden, and Burari.
 
The AQI is categorised as follows: a reading between 0 and 50 is deemed "good"; 51 to 100 is classified as "satisfactory"; 101 to 200 is considered "moderate"; 201 to 300 is labelled "poor"; 301 to 400 falls under "very poor"; and 401 to 500 is identified as "severe".
 

Delhi pollution during Diwali

On Friday, Delhi's pollution board reported no significant change in the AQI during this year’s Diwali celebrations, despite numerous violations of pollution regulations.
 
According to the Delhi Pollution Control Committee, the levels of PM2.5, a hazardous particulate matter, dropped by 4 per cent compared to last year's Diwali. In contrast, PM10 levels, which refer to particulate matter measuring 10 micrometres or smaller, saw an increase of 11 per cent.

Record high pollution levels

Data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) indicated that this year marked Delhi's most polluted Diwali in three years. The city's 24-hour average AQI on Thursday was recorded at 330, in comparison to 218 in 2023 and 312 in 2022.
 
The report highlighted that most air quality monitoring stations in Delhi reported similar pollution levels, with 37 out of 39 stations indicating "very poor" air quality.

More From This Section

Mohan Yadav, Mohan, MP CM

MP CM chairs meeting amid rising death toll of elephants at Bandhavgarh

Eknath Shinde, Eknath, Maharashtra CM

Govt will reach its roots, strict action assured: Shinde on Siddique murder

Amit Shah, Amit

Amit Shah inaugurates Gujarat's largest waste-to-energy plant in Ahmedabad

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Ashwini, Vaishnaw, Railway minister

Ashwini Vaishnaw visits New Delhi station to review passenger amenities

Yogi Adityanath, Yogi, UP CM

Uttar Pradesh: Senior bureaucrats tasked with attracting investment

 
Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said that although it was predicted that air pollution levels would increase after Diwali, it has managed to be under control. "From today, we are increasing the sprinkling of water across Delhi to control air pollution levels... Firecrackers were not burst on a large scale, this indicates the changing mindset of the people of Delhi," he added.
 
(With agency inputs)

Also Read

Eknath Shinde, Eknath, Maharashtra CM

LIVE: Eknath Shinde hits out at MVA; says Uddhav tied up with Cong against Balasaheb's ideals

Gopal Rai, Gopal

Gopal Rai flags off mobile anti-smog guns to tackle Delhi's air pollution

Pollution, New Delhi Pollution

Delhi ranks as world's most polluted city with air quality at 'very poor'

heat waves, heat wave, summer, hot, heat

Delhi records hottest October since 1951 amid rising pollution levels

Delhi pollution

Delhi AQI dips to 'very poor' on day of Diwali; Anand Vihar air 'severe'

Topics : Air Quality Index Delhi Pollution Delhi air quality BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 02 2024 | 9:49 AM IST

Explore News

Muhurat Trading LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMuhurat TradingAndroid 16 Release Word of the Year 2024Gold-Silver Price TodayChandrayaan-4 Mission Latest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon