Business Standard
Home / India News / MP CM chairs meeting amid rising death toll of elephants at Bandhavgarh

MP CM chairs meeting amid rising death toll of elephants at Bandhavgarh

As per the latest data, the death toll of elephants at Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve (BTR) rose to eight

Mohan Yadav, Mohan, MP CM

He further said that during the treatment three more elephants died on Tuesday night. (Photo: PTI)

ANI
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 02 2024 | 7:25 AM IST

Listen to This Article

In view of the rising deaths of several elephants at Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve (BTR) in the Umaria district, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav chaired an emergency meeting in Bhopal on Friday.

As per the latest data, the death toll of elephants at Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve (BTR) rose to eight, and one elephant is undergoing treatment, said P K Verma, Deputy director of BTR on Wednesday evening.

On Tuesday four elephants, from a herd of 13 elephants, were found dead in the BTR while four others were found ill during normal patrolling. On receiving the information, the forest official reached the spot and identified that it was a herd of 13 elephants. Among them two were normal and healthy while the treatment of the remaining ill elephants was initiated, the officer said.

 

He further said that during the treatment three more elephants died on Tuesday night and one more died on Wednesday, taking the toll to eight.

Department of Forest, Madhya Pradesh posted on X, "Latest update on Bandhavgarh Elephant death incident. A total of eight elephants died, one is undergoing treatment, two are fully recovered by treatment and two are healthy and normal.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Mohan Yadav, Mohan, MP CM

Set up old-age homes at places of religious importance in MP: CM Yadav

Mohan Yadav, Mohan, MP CM

Madhya Pradesh has immense potential across sectors, says CM Mohan Yadav

Cheetah, cubs

Female cheetah to soon give birth to cubs at Kuno National Park: CM Yadav

Mohan Yadav, Mohan, MP CM

CM Mohan Yadav inaugurates four flyovers worth Rs 222.25 cr in Indore

Mohan Yadav, Mohan, MP CM

Urged Centre to bring body of MP student from Russia: CM Mohan Yadav

Topics : Mohan Yadav elephant Madhya Pradesh

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 02 2024 | 7:24 AM IST

Explore News

Muhurat Trading LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMuhurat TradingAndroid 16 Release Word of the Year 2024Gold-Silver Price TodayChandrayaan-4 Mission Latest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon