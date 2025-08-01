Friday, August 01, 2025 | 02:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Vice Admiral Sanjay Vatsayan takes charge as 47th Vice Chief of Naval Staff

Vice Admiral Sanjay Vatsayan takes charge as 47th Vice Chief of Naval Staff

Prior to assuming his new charge, Vice Admiral Vatsayan held various important operational, staff and training appointments

Sanjay Vatsayan

Vice Admiral Sanjay Vatsayan, a gunnery and missile systems specialist, on Friday assumed charge as the new Vice Chief of the Naval Staff. Image: X@indiannavy

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Vice Admiral Sanjay Vatsayan, a gunnery and missile systems specialist, on Friday assumed charge as the new Vice Chief of the Naval Staff.

Prior to assuming his new charge, Vice Admiral Vatsayan held various important operational, staff and training appointments, including at the Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff (HQ IDS), and Naval Headquarters (NHQ) in New Delhi.

"Vice Admiral Sanjay Vatsayan, AVSM, NM, assumed charge as the 47th Vice Chief of Naval Staff #VCNS on 01 Aug 2025," the Navy posted on X.

Commissioned into the Indian Navy on January 1, 1988, the Flag Officer is a gunnery and missile systems specialist, it said.

 

"He held various important operational, staff and training appointments including DCIDS (Policy, Plans and Force Development) and DCIDS Ops at @HQ_IDS_India, Chief of Staff @IN_HQENC, Deputy Commandant of the National Defence Academy, Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Fleet and ACNS Policy and Plans at #NHQ," the Navy posted.

Also Read

The Isaac Peral S-81 is the first submarine of the S-80 class, a new generation of Spanish submarines produced entirely in Spain, as seen during the Exercise Dynamic Mariner 25 military drill training on March 28.

India eyes stealth edge with new submarines amid China's growing presencepremium

Indian Navy to participate in 32nd edition of SIMBEX exercise in Singapore

Indian Navy to participate in 32nd edition of SIMBEX exercise in Singapore

Indian navy

Navy to induct first indigenous diving support vessel 'Nistar' on July 18

global trade

India urges IMO probe into maritime incidents involving foreign ships

extended range anti-submarine rocket system

India tests extended range anti-submarine rocket system to boost navy power

He succeeds Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan, who on Thursday assumed charge as the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief (FOCinC), Western Naval Command (WNC), taking over from Vice Admiral Sanjay J Singh at a ceremonial parade held at INS Shikra.

On assuming charge as the FOCinC, Vice Admiral Swaminathan paid homage to the bravehearts who made the supreme sacrifice in service to the nation at the Gaurav Stambh, naval dockyard, Mumbai, officials said.

Commissioned into the Indian Navy on July 1, 1987, the Flag Officer is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Joint Services Command and Staff College, Shrivenham, the UK, the College of Naval Warfare, Karanja, and the United States Naval War College, Newport.

He held several key operational, staff and training appointments in his naval career, including the command of missile vessels INS Vidyut and INS Vinash, missile corvette INS Kulish, guided missile destroyer INS Mysore, and aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya, the Navy said.

In a post on X, the HQ IDS said Vice Admiral Vineet McCarty assumed charge as the Deputy Chief of Integrated Defence Staff (policy planning and force development) on Friday, after relinquishing the coveted appointment of Controller Personnel Services, Naval HQ.

"His appointment ensures continuity in #TriServices coordination, strategic policy formulation and force development initiatives critical to India's evolving defence architecture," it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Shashi Tharoor, Shashi, Tharoor

SC extends stay on proceedings against Shashi Tharoor in defamation case

ECI, election commission of india, election commission

Vice-presidential poll to be held on Sept 9 after Dhankhar's resignation

Zomato's Deepinder Goyal

Zomato's Deepinder Goyal wants to build India's very own jet engines

Delhi Rains, Rain

Delhi sees cleanest July air in 7 years; heavy rains likely in Aug-Sept

PM Modi in Surat Gujarat rally

PM Modi invites public suggestions for his 12th Independence Day speech

Topics : Indian Navy Indian Naval power defence sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 01 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodaySri Lotus Developers IPOSuzlon Energy Share PriceGold and Silver Rate TodayFD RatesTrump New Tariffs ListSchengen VisaUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon