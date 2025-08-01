Friday, August 01, 2025 | 11:11 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / PM Modi invites public suggestions for his 12th Independence Day speech

PM Modi invites public suggestions for his 12th Independence Day speech

PM Modi urged people to share their thoughts on open forums on MyGov and the NaMo App

PM Modi in Surat rally

In his August 15 addresses, PM Modi covers a broad sweep of issues facing the country and often makes new announcements.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2025 | 11:09 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Two weeks before delivering his 12th consecutive Independence Day address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday asked people to share their thoughts on the themes and ideas they want to be reflected in his speech.

He said on X, "As we approach this year's Independence Day, I look forward to hearing from my fellow Indians! What themes or ideas would you like to see reflected in this year's Independence Day speech?"  He urged them to share their thoughts on open forums on MyGov and the NaMo App.

In his August 15 addresses, Modi covers a broad sweep of issues facing the country and often makes new announcements.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Disaster management mock drill carried out at 55 locations across Delhi

Disaster management mock drill carried out at 55 locations across Delhi

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM

Delhi CM launches month-long cleanliness drive 'Dilli ko kude se azaadi'

V Narayanan, ISRO Chairman

NISAR launch among world's most precise, says Isro chief Narayanan

Amit Shah, Home Minister

Shah to move resolution in RS for extension of President's rule in Manipur

Anantnag: Pilgrims ride on mules on their way towards the holy cave shrine of ‘Amarnath', in Anantnag district, Jammu and Kashmir

Amarnath Yatra from Jammu remains suspended for 2nd day due to bad weather

Topics : Narendra Modi Independence Day BJP

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 01 2025 | 11:09 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayUS Pakistan Oil DealNSDL IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayFD RatesTrump New Tariffs ListSchengen VisaUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon