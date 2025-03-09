Sunday, March 09, 2025 | 10:36 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / VP Jagdeep Dhankhar admitted to Aiims after chest pain, condition stable

VP Jagdeep Dhankhar admitted to Aiims after chest pain, condition stable

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar was admitted to the Critical Care Unit (CCU) at AIIMS Delhi after he complained of uneasiness and chest pain

Jagdeep Dhankhar, Jagdeep, Dhankhar, VP

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar. (Photo:PTI)

Rishabh Sharma New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 09 2025 | 10:18 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar was admitted to the cardiac department at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (Aiims) Delhi on early Sunday morning, reported news agency PTI. He is stable and under observation, the agency said citing hospital sources.
 
The 73-year-old was taken to the hospital around 2 am after he reportedly complained of uneasiness and chest pain.
 
The Vice President was admitted to the Critical Care Unit (CCU) under Dr Rajiv Narang, Head of Department of Cardiology at Aiims.
 
He is currently under observation and a group of doctors is monitoring his condition.  (More to follow)
 

More From This Section

Champions Trophy

Varanasi cricket fans perform 'aarti', pray for India's victory in CT final

BAPS Hindu temple in California

LIVE News: BAPS Hindu temple vandalised in California as day for 'Khalistan referendum' draws close

Dr Soumya Swaminathan, ex-chief scientist at WHO

'Listen to your body': Ex-WHO scientist Swaminathan on long workweeks

Doctor Protest, Protest, Delhi Doctor Protest, Jantar Mantar Protest

RG Kar case: Mother of murdered doctor seeks meeting with PM for justice

Delhi Air Pollution

Delhi's air quality improves to 'moderate' as authorities intervene

Topics : AIIMS Jagdeep Dhankar BS Web Reports Vice President hospitals

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 09 2025 | 10:18 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayLadki Bahin Yojana Installment DateDelhi Weather todayInternational Women's Day 2025PUBG 3.7 UpdateUS Visa Green Card
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon