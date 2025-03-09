LIVE News: BAPS Hindu temple vandalised in California as day for 'Khalistan referendum' draws close
BS Web Team New Delhi
A BAPS Hindu temple in Chino Hills, California, was vandalised with inflammatory messages just days before a so-called 'Khalistan referendum' in Los Angeles. The official BAPS US page shared details of the incident on social media platform X, emphasising their commitment to peace and resilience against hate. "In the face of another Mandir desecration, this time in Chino Hills, CA, the Hindu community stands steadfast against hate. Together with the community in Chino Hills and Southern California, we will never let hate take root. Our common humanity and faith will ensure that peace and compassion prevail," BAPS Public Affairs wrote on X. The Coalition of Hindus of North America (CoHNA) also condemned the incident, noting that the desecration of the iconic BAPS temple occurred just ahead of the "so-called Khalistan referendum" in Los Angeles.
In a series of successful joint operations, the Indian Army and Assam Rifles, under the Spear Corps, conducted multiple operations across the hill and valley districts of Jiribam, Tengnoupal, Kakching, Ukhrul, Imphal East, and Imphal West in Manipur. These operations were carried out in coordination with Manipur Police, CRPF, BSF, and ITBP. According to an official statement, security forces recovered 25 weapons, improvised explosive devices (IEDs), grenades, ammunition, and other war-like stores. Additionally, bunkers in the Kangpokpi district were destroyed.
The bodies of two individuals who had been missing for two days have been recovered by the police. According to the Jammu and Kashmir Police, efforts are underway to retrieve the bodies. “Bodies of the persons who went missing two days ago have been spotted. Police are trying to retrieve the bodies,” the police said in a statement.
9:52 AM
Maha Kumbh concludes, devotees continue to visit Sangam area
Devotees continue to visit the Sangam area here even after the Maha Kumbh Mela has officially concluded. Some of the arrangements will be retained throughout the year, officials said. Neeraj Kesariwani, a resident of Prayagraj's Colonelganj locality, who visited the Sangam area said, We couldn't visit the Maha Kumbh due to the massive crowd, which was a disappointment. However, the pleasant evening weather and the LED lights adorning the Sangam area make it feel like the fair is still going on.
9:44 AM
Congress' Pawan Khera slams government over 'reducing' tariff under Trump's pressure
Congress' Pawan Khera slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government on Donald Trump's statement on India agreeing to 'reduce' tariffs and questioned whether the reported deal was signed "under pressure." Noting Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal's visit to US, Pawan Khera questioned the "secrecy" behind the reported deal and asked why the Indians are getting to know about it through the US President.
9:34 AM
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar admitted to AIIMS
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar has been admitted to the AIIMS here after complaining of uneasiness and chest pain. The 73-year-old was taken to the hospital around 2 am. Dhankhar is admitted to the Critical Care Unit (CCU) under Dr Rajiv Narang, Head of Department of Cardiology at AIIMS. A group of doctors is monitoring his condition.
9:23 AM
6 injured in road crash involving 3 vehicles in Thane
Six persons, including a toddler, were injured in an accident involving three vehicles in Thane city of Maharashtra in the wee hours of Sunday, officials said. The incident took place at 1.26 am at Cadbury junction bridge on the Eastern Express Highway, which is also the Mumbai-Nashik route, Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said. Traffic on the route was affected for sometime.
9:16 AM
20-year-old man killed by his brother-in-law in Delhi, four nabbed
Delhi Police have arrested four people in connection with the murder of a 20-year-old man whose body was discovered in Kailash Colony on March 7. Investigations revealed that the victim was killed by his brother-in-law and his associates for allegedly mistreating his wife, the sister of one of the accused.
9:03 AM
Earthquake of 4.0 magnitude strikes Tibet
A mild earthquake of magnitude 4.0 struck Tibet on Sunday, the National Center for Seismology reported. The quake occurred at a depth of 10 km, raising the possibility of aftershocks. This follows a stronger 5.2-magnitude earthquake in the region on Saturday.
8:51 AM
Three injured as leaking gas pipeline catches fire in Mumbai
Three persons suffered burn injuries after a leaking gas pipeline caught fire on a road in Mumbai's Andheri area in the wee hours of Sunday, an official said. Two vehicles were also damaged in the incident, he said. The blaze erupted at 12.35 am in a heavily leaking supply pipeline of the Mahanagar Gas Limited, passing through the middle of a road at Sher-E-Punjab society near a gurdwara at Takshila in Andheri (East) area, the fire official said.
8:50 AM
Gangster Fati alias Asad, killed in police encounter in Mathura
A wanted criminal with a Rs 1 lakh bounty, Fati alias Asad, was killed in an encounter with Uttar Pradesh Police early Sunday. The operation, led by SSP Mathura Shailesh Pandey, left Fati injured. He was taken to a hospital but was declared dead, DGP Prashant Kumar said. Fati, leader of the Chhaimar gang, was wanted in over 36 cases across Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Jammu and Kashmir. His death marks a major success in the state’s crackdown on organised crime.
First Published: Mar 09 2025 | 8:51 AM IST