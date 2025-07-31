Thursday, July 31, 2025 | 05:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
EC finalises Electoral College list for 2025 Vice-President election

EC finalises Electoral College list for 2025 Vice-President election

The vice president of India is elected by an Electoral College comprising the elected members and nominated members of the Rajya Sabha and the elected members of the Lok Sabha

Jagdeep Dhankhar, Jagdeep, Dhankhar, VP

Dhankhar resigned as vice president on July 21, a little more than two years ahead of the end of his tenure. | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Jul 31 2025 | 5:29 PM IST

The Election Commission on Thursday said it has finalised the Electoral College for the vice presidential election, necessitated due to the resignation of Jagdeep Dhankhar from the post.

The vice president of India is elected by an Electoral College comprising the elected members and nominated members of the Rajya Sabha and the elected members of the Lok Sabha.

In a statement, the poll authority said it has finalized the Electoral College list for the Vice Presidential Election, 2025.

The Electoral College list will be available for purchase at a counter set up in the Election Commission office from the date of notification, which is likely to be announced soon, the poll body said.

 

Dhankhar resigned as vice president on July 21, a little more than two years ahead of the end of his tenure.

First Published: Jul 31 2025 | 5:29 PM IST

