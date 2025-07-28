Monday, July 28, 2025 | 01:46 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / Mamata asks officials to ensure no harassment during voter roll revision

Mamata asks officials to ensure no harassment during voter roll revision

Banerjee said the alleged "persecution" of Bengali-speaking migrants in various states is a "deliberate" and "politically motivated" act

Mamata Banerjee, West Bengal

Mamata Banerjee on Monday directed officials to ensure that people are not harassed in the name of electoral roll revision.

Press Trust of India Bolpur
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 28 2025 | 1:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday directed officials to ensure that people are not harassed in the name of electoral roll revision, even as she accused the BJP of targeting not just religious minorities, but also the poor and other backward classes (OBCs).

Chairing an administrative review meeting at Bolpur in Birbhum district, Banerjee announced that a dedicated scheme will be launched to assist the alleged persecuted Bengali migrants who have returned from other states amidst rising cases of harassment.

"The scheme must include provisions to help them return safely, issue ration and job cards, and provide temporary shelters to those without a place to stay," the chief minister said.

 

Banerjee said the alleged "persecution" of Bengali-speaking migrants in various states is a "deliberate" and "politically motivated" act.

"Not just religious minorities, the poor and OBCs are being targeted by them (the BJP). We must stand beside all persecuted Bengali migrants," she asserted.

She instructed police and administrative officials to play an active role in implementing the 'Amar Para, Amar Samadhan' (Our Neighbourhood, Our Solution) scheme aimed at resolving local civic and security issues.

The chief minister's remarks come amidst a politically charged atmosphere in the state following reports of alleged harassment of Bengali migrants in states like Gujarat, Haryana, Rajasthan, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, and Maharashtra, which have triggered widespread concern among families back home.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Akhilesh Yadav

Indian forces would have captured PoK if they had more time: Akhilesh Yadav

Parliament

RS adjourned till 2 pm amid Opposition's protests on various issues

Parliament, New Parliament

Lok Sabha adjourned till 1 pm amid Opposition protests on Bihar's SIR

Mallikarjun Kharge, Mallikarjun, Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

Sonia, Kharge, Rahul, Akhilesh join Oppn leaders in protest against SIR

Parliament

INDIA bloc holds meeting ahead of discussion on Operation Sindoor in LS

Topics : Mamata Banerjee Election Commission of India Elections

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 28 2025 | 1:42 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayNSDL IPOGNG Electronics IPO AllotmentParliament Monsoon Session LIVECAT 2025 Registration DateQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon