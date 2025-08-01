Friday, August 01, 2025 | 10:47 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Delhi CM launches month-long cleanliness drive 'Dilli ko kude se azaadi'

Delhi CM launches month-long cleanliness drive 'Dilli ko kude se azaadi'

CM Gupta visited every nook and corner of the office, cleared e-waste, threw away old posters and files and swept the dirty area using a broom

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday wielded a broom to kick off the Delhi government's month-long cleanliness drive 'Dilli Ko Kude Se Azaadi'. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2025 | 10:43 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday wielded a broom to kick off the Delhi government's month-long cleanliness drive 'Dilli Ko Kude Se Azaadi'.

As part of the campaign she visited the Women and Child Development department.

"I am coming to this office for the first time. It is saddening to see that our officers work in this kind of a building. The fans can fall off any moment and the roof is leaking," she rued as she inspected the department's office at Kashmiri Gate.

CM Gupta visited every nook and corner of the office, cleared e-waste, threw away old posters and files and swept the dirty area using a broom.

 

"There was a fire at this building in 2021 yet no repairs were carried out," she added.

Also Read

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM

Delhi govt approves night shifts for women, shops must follow safety rules

Traffic jam, Traffic, Delhi Gurugram Expressway

Delhi govt urges Supreme Court to review 2018 order banning older vehicles

Delhi High Court

Delhi HC notes GNCTD's decision to re-advertise DCPCR posts, sets timeline

pharma, medical store, chemist

Delhi govt orders CCTV cameras in chemist shops to curb misuse of medicines

holistic heath, ecology, running, nature

Winning ways: Delhi must study global best sports management practicespremium

Hitting out at the previous AAP government in Delhi, she said they "spent crores of rupees on building Sheesh Mahal" but did not do anything to improve the condition of government offices.

"Today, looking at the condition of this office, I am saddened. From today itself, we will begin the process for a new Secretariat where all departments can be housed. We will identify a site for building a new Secretariat," she added.

Talking about the campaign, she said it began with all departments cleaning their offices.

"We removed e-waste, old files and junk that was lying here. We also need to relook at rules governing tenders for waste removal," she said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

V Narayanan, ISRO Chairman

NISAR launch among world's most precise, says Isro chief Narayanan

Amit Shah, Home Minister

Shah to move resolution in RS for extension of President's rule in Manipur

Anantnag: Pilgrims ride on mules on their way towards the holy cave shrine of ‘Amarnath', in Anantnag district, Jammu and Kashmir

Amarnath Yatra from Jammu remains suspended for 2nd day due to bad weather

Bank holidays in August 2025

Bank holidays in August 2025: Banks closed for 15 days, check complete list

Rajasthan, Tourism

Rajasthan to tap adventure, tribal tourism for job, GVA growth by 2030premium

Topics : Delhi government Rekha Gupta cleanup drive

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 01 2025 | 10:43 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayUS Pakistan Oil DealNSDL IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayFD RatesTrump New Tariffs ListSchengen VisaUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon