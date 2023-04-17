close

Vietnam Airline to connect Mumbai with Ho Chi Minh City from May 20

The new route to Mumbai will significantly strengthen trade, cultural, social, and tourism ties between the two countries, the statement said

Press Trust of India Mumbai
civil aviation

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 17 2023 | 4:45 PM IST
Vietnam's national carrier Vietnam Airline on Monday announced it will connect India's financial capital Mumbai with Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City from May 20.

As part of its summer schedule, the airline will commence four flights per week to Mumbai from Hanoi and three flights in a week from Ho Chi Minh City.

The Vietnamese flag carrier already flies to New Delhi from these two cities.

To constantly expand the international network to meet increasing demand of passengers, Vietnam Airlines will launch from May 20 a new route connecting Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City and Mumbai (India), the airline said in a statement.

The new route will be operated by an Airbus A321 aircraft, it added.

In June 2022, the airline introduced non-stop service connecting Vietnam and India's capital New Delhi, Vietnam Airlines said and added, with effect from March 26 this year, the flight services between Hanoi and New Delhi have been increased to four flights a week while Ho Chi Minh City-New Delhi is being serviced through three flights per week.

The new route to Mumbai will significantly strengthen trade, cultural, social, and tourism ties between the two countries, the statement said.

First Published: Apr 17 2023 | 4:45 PM IST

