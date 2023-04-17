Tata Power DDL, NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam ink pact for hydro power supply

Tata Power Delhi Distribution has inked a pact with NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam to get 200MW hydro power supply for meeting its projected peak demand for the next five years during the summer months, from May to September.

Tata Power Delhi Distribution Ltd (Tata Power DDL) supplies electricity to over seven million populace in North Delhi.

Tata Power DDL signed its first medium-term Hydro PPA for 200MW with NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam Ltd, to meet the projected peak demand, a company statement said.

Corresponding to the agreement, the NVVNL will supply power to Tata Power-DDL for the next five years during the summer months (May to September), beginning from 1st May, 2023, it stated.

The collaboration will help Tata Power-DDL expand its green portfolio.

The discom envisioned various policy decisions emphasizing increasing reliance on non-fossil resources and reaffirming its commitment to making a greener planet.

Further, considering the prevailing summer period, Tata Power-DDL has made adequate power arrangements to ensure the sufficiency of power supply in its area of operations.

"With this first such medium-term Hydro agreement with NVVNL, we are securing our commitment to sustainability by increasing the share of green energy in our operations," Ganesh Srinivasan, CEO of Tata Power DDL said.

Tata Power-DDL's Battery Energy Storage System in Rohini will support by ensuring continuous and reliable power to the consumers during any exigency in the summer months.

Tata Power DDL is a joint venture between Tata Power and the Government of NCT of Delhi.

Since privatization, the Aggregate Technical & Commercial (AT&C) losses in Tata Power-DDL areas have shown a record decline. Today, AT&C losses stand at 6.8 per cent, which is an unprecedented reduction from an opening loss level of 53 per cent in July 2002, it stated.