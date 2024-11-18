Business Standard
Home / India News / Physical classes in Delhi schools, DU to be suspended due to air pollution

Physical classes in Delhi schools, DU to be suspended due to air pollution

The decision comes as the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) has reached "alarmingly high" levels, prompting concerns about health and safety

Delhi Air Pollution

Several schools and colleges in the region have started shifting to online classes due to the severity of the pollution. | Representative Photo

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 18 2024 | 11:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Delhi University would shift to online classes till November 23, the varsity announced amid worsening air quality levels in the city.

The decision comes as the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) has reached "alarmingly high" levels, prompting concerns about health and safety. Delhi's had an AQI reading of 494 at 4 pm.  Air emergency in Delhi: AQI exceeds 1,500; smog halts life, schools closed

In a notification, the university stated, "In the larger interest of students of the colleges and the departments of the University of Delhi, it has been decided that the classes shall be conducted in online mode till Saturday the 23rd November, 2024. Regular classes in physical mode to resume from Monday, the 25th November 2024."  The schedule of examinations and interviews, however, remains unchanged, it said.

 

The Delhi government has termed the worsening air quality a "medical emergency" and urged institutions to take preventive measures to safeguard public health.  Breathing or smoking? Delhi's air now equals 49 cigarettes per day

The city's air pollution has been exacerbated by weather conditions, stubble burning and smog, leaving residents struggling with unbreathable air and reduced visibility.

Several schools and colleges in the region have started shifting to online classes due to the severity of the pollution.

Also Read

Flight, plane, Airplane

Over 370 flights delayed at Delhi airport as smog engulfs national capital

Shaktikanta Das

UPDATES: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das' tenure likely to be extended further

Delhi air pollution 2024

Delhi air pollution: What are different GRAP Stages and their restrictions?

Philips Air Purifiers

Air purifier and mask sales surge as Delhi-NCR battles severe air pollution

Delhi Air Pollution

Delhi: Central govt employees asks WFH amid hazardous air quality

Topics : Delhi air quality air pollution air pollution in India Delhi University

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 18 2024 | 10:58 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayStock Market Holiday Gold-Silver Price TodayJharkhand Assembly Election Phase 1 LIVEGalaxy S25 Series LaunchIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon