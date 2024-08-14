Business Standard
Vistara flight makes emergency landing at Mumbai due to hydraulic failure

Vistara flight makes emergency landing at Mumbai due to hydraulic failure

A city-bound Vistara flight from Delhi, carrying 167 persons, made an emergency landing here on Wednesday due to a hydraulic failure, according to sources.

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 5:06 PM IST

A city-bound Vistara flight from Delhi, carrying 167 persons, made an emergency landing here on Wednesday due to a hydraulic failure, according to sources.
The flight landed safely at around 1230 pm at the Mumbai airport, they said.
However, Vistara in a statement said as a precautionary step, the Delhi-Mumbai flight made a "priority" landing due to a "minor" issue on Wednesday.
The airline also said the aircraft landed safely and was undergoing inspection before resuming operations.
"Vistara flight UK 995, which was operating Delhi-Mumbai flight and had 167 persons on board, suffered a hydraulic failure due to which it had to make an emergency landing at Mumbai airport," one of the sources said.
In the statement, the airline said that shortly before landing, a minor technical snag was detected in the aircraft.
As a precautionary step, the pilots requested the Air Traffic Controller for a "priority landing", and landed safely at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 5:06 PM IST

