Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / India News / IMD warns of heavy rain in landslide-hit Wayanad, issues orange alert

IMD warns of heavy rain in landslide-hit Wayanad, issues orange alert

A 'red' alert was issued for Lakshadweep, warning of extremely heavy rainfall (more than 20 cm in 24 hours) at isolated places on Wednesday

Kerala landslide in Wayanad

Kerala landslide in Wayanad (PTI Photo)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 4:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday issued an 'orange' alert, warning of heavy rainfall in parts of Kerala's ecologically-fragile Wayanad district, where landslides triggered by heavy rain killed over 230 people on July 30.
The weather department predicted heavy rainfall (7 cm to 11 cm in 24 hours) to very heavy rainfall (12 cm to 20 cm in 24 hours) in one or two places in Ernakulam, Thrissur, and Kannur on Wednesday, and in Kozhikode and Wayanad on Thursday.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
A 'red' alert was issued for Lakshadweep, warning of extremely heavy rainfall (more than 20 cm in 24 hours) at isolated places on Wednesday.
A global team of scientists said on Wednesday that the deadly landslides in Wayanad were triggered by an intense burst of rainfall, made 10 per cent heavier by climate change.
The team, consisting of 24 researchers from India, Sweden, the US, and the UK, said that over 140 mm of rainfall fell in a single day on soils already saturated by two months of monsoon precipitation, triggering catastrophic landslides and floods.
Other researchers have also linked the Wayanad landslides to a combination of factors, including forest cover loss, mining in fragile terrain, and prolonged monsoon rains followed by heavy precipitation.
The Kerala government had earlier claimed that the IMD failed to predict the extreme rainfall that triggered the landslides in Wayanad on July 30.

More From This Section

Supreme Court, SC, Top Court

LIVE news: SC rejects plea against putting off NEET-Super Speciality 2024 examination

mining

SC ruling on mining royalty to impact industry with Rs 2 trillion arrears

Manu Bhaker, Manu, Bhaker

Star Olympian shooter Manu Bhaker locks Rs 1.5 crore deal with Coca-Cola

Rain, Shimla Rains

Heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh leads to closure of over 140 roads

1,037 police medals for central and state forces announced on I-Day eve

1,037 police medals for central and state forces announced on I-Day eve

However, IMD chief Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said the weather department regularly issued forecasts for significant rainfall activity along the west coast of India and had issued a red alert for Kerala early in the morning on July 30.
"The long-range forecast issued on July 25 indicated good rainfall activity along the west coast and in central parts of the country from July 25 to August 1. We issued a yellow warning on July 25, which continued until July 29, when we upgraded it to an orange warning. A red warning was issued in the early morning of July 30, indicating that very heavy rainfall, up to 20 cm, was expected," Mohapatra had said.
The IMD chief had also said that an orange warning means "be prepared for action and one should not wait for red warnings".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

IMD weather forecast 2024

IMD weather today: Orange alert for heavy rainfall in many parts of India

waterlogging, waterlogged, Delhi rains

IMD issues yellow alert for Delhi, orange alert for Kerala amid heavy rain

Rain, Delhi Rains, Monsoon

Delhi records cleanest air quality for Jan-Aug in six years, AQI hits 53

Rain, Shimla Rains

13 dead, many missing after severe cloudburst hits Samej bridge in Himachal

Rain, Shimla Rains, monsoon

IMD issues 'orange' alert in 10 states; flash flood warning in Himachal

Topics : IMD Kerala rains Lakshadweep

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 4:54 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayHar Ghar Tiranga 2024IPO listing todaySaraswati Saree Depot IPOLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market OutlookOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon