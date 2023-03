Also Read

Singapore Airlines confirms Vistara-Air India merger discussions

What challenges could emerge from the Air India-Vistara merger?

'Do not worry about future', Vistara CEO Vinod Kannan writes to employees

TMS Ep316: Pvt credit, Air India-Vistara merger, Markets, New rice variety

Vistara reports first ever quarterly profit in Q3, figure undisclosed

Chhattisgarh's Nagri Dubraj rice variety gets geographical indication tag

Firms propose Rs 1,000 crore to redevelop 5 bus ports in Uttar Pradesh

Trai issues suggestions on 'Promoting Local Manufacturing in Broadcasting'

Overseas assets of Indians rose in December quarter of 2022-23: RBI data