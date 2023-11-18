Sensex (-0.28%)
Vivo PMLA case: Delhi court seeks ED's response on Lava MD's bail plea

"Accused has no role in money laundering and in the schedule offence. He is just an entrepreneur," Rana told the judge

Vivo becomes third brand to exit Germany

The ED has alleged that Vivo "illegally" transferred Rs 62,476 crore to China in order to avoid payment of taxes in India | Photo: Reuters

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 18 2023 | 3:24 PM IST
A court here on Saturday sought a response from the Enforcement Directorate on an application filed by the MD of Lava International Company seeking bail in a money-laundering case against Chinese phone-maker Vivo.
Special Judge Tarun Yogesh issued a notice to the ED on the application filed by Hari Om Rai and directed the central probe agency to file its reply by November 29, when the court will further hear the matter.
The court passed the direction after hearing arguments from Advocate Nitesh Rana, who, appearing for the accused, claimed that since Rai was not required for further custodial interrogation, no purpose will be served by keeping him in custody.
"Accused has no role in money laundering and in the schedule offence. He is just an entrepreneur," Rana told the judge.
Rai was arrested last month with a few others under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.
The ED has alleged that Vivo "illegally" transferred Rs 62,476 crore to China in order to avoid payment of taxes in India.

First Published: Nov 18 2023 | 3:24 PM IST

