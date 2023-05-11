close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Voluntary insolvency by Go First a fraudulent exercise: SMBC to NCLAT

Lessors opposing Go First's plea wanted to file a reply under Section 65 of IBC, which deals with fraudulent or malicious initiation of proceedings

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Go First

3 min read Last Updated : May 11 2023 | 10:26 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Initiation of insolvency by Go First was a "fraudulent exercise", alleged one of the aircraft lessors of the Wadia group firm SMBC Aviation Capital Ltd before the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT).

SMBC Aviation Capital through its counsel Arun Kathpalia submitted that it has already terminated its lease with Go First before the moratorium and it now wants to repossess those aircraft through insolvency.

"Go First has no rights over the planes, which it does not own," he said.

Moreover, he also questioned the proceedings at the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), which completed its hearing over Go First's plea to voluntarily initiate insolvency proceedings against itself in one day only.

Lessors opposing Go First's plea wanted to file a reply under Section 65 of IBC, which deals with fraudulent or malicious initiation of proceedings.

However "Instead of giving an opportunity, we were denied," Kathpalia added.

Also Read

NCLAT to hear SMBC Aviation's plea against NCLT order on Go First today

Go First airline asks NCLT to pass urgent order on insolvency plea

Air India makes another voluntary retirement offer for non-flying staff

Has India's insolvency process attained adulthood?

Go First seeks interim moratorium, NCLT says no such provision under IBC

Amp Energy wins CESC's 150 MW 'Wind-Solar Hybrid' auction at Rs 3.07/unit

Aditya Birla Capital Q4 net up 35%, to raise upto Rs 3,000 cr in equity

AI pilots' unions decide to accept revised service terms, compensation

Adani Group's Abu Dhabi backer says no plan to join any new share sale

Suzuki Motor to invest aggressively to grow auto industry in India

He further said prior to insolvency, the lease with Go First was terminated and it "was prevented from showing it".

"What was the hurry... when the petitioner (Go First) itself said there was no default of any financial creditors," he added.

The appellate tribunal was hearing the urgent petition moved by SMBC Aviation Capital against the decision of the Delhi-based Principal bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), which on Wednesday admitted Go First's plea to initiate the insolvency resolution process against the airline.

SMBC Aviation Capital, which is one of the world's largest aircraft leasing companies, had moved the appellate tribunal NCLAT hours after the NCLT admitted Go First's plea to initiate the insolvency resolution process.

The matter remained part-heard and a two-member bench would continue its hearing on SMBC Aviation Capital's petition on Friday.

Moreover, it has also asked the former promoters/ management of Go First to file an application to be impleaded as a party.

The direction came after the counsel appearing on behalf of former promoters/ management submitted that they have not been served a petition copy by SMBC Aviation Capital Ltd.

Over this, the aircraft lessor's counsel replied that a copy of the petition has already been served to the Interim Resolution Professional, who has now replaced the board after the initiation of the insolvency proceedings.

Moreover, two more aircraft lessors -- GY Aviation and SFV Aircraft Holding -- on Thursday moved the NCLAT against Go First's insolvency proceedings.

With this, the total number of lessors before the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal against Go First's insolvency has become three.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code Aviation NCLAT

First Published: May 11 2023 | 10:26 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Aditya Birla Capital Q4 net up 35%, to raise upto Rs 3,000 cr in equity

Aditya Birla Capital
2 min read

AI pilots' unions decide to accept revised service terms, compensation

Air India. Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

BLS International profit jumps over 2-fold to Rs 76.73 cr for Jan-Mar

Q4 earnings, Q4, Q4 results
2 min read

Adani Group's Abu Dhabi backer says no plan to join any new share sale

Gautam Adani
2 min read

Suzuki Motor to invest aggressively to grow auto industry in India

Suzuki Motor, cars, automobile, auto
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Adani Enterprises to consider stock sale months after short-seller turmoil

Photo: Bloomberg
5 min read

Ujjivan SFB Q4 net profit rises 144% to Rs 309 crore, declares dividend

Ujjivan SFB to raise Rs 600 cr in equity; expects to report profits in Q4
1 min read

FIR against ex-BharatPe MD Ashneer Grover, wife over alleged Rs 81cr fraud

Ashneer Grover
4 min read

Asian Paints posts 45% rise in Q4 profit on strong demand, easing costs

Asian Paints
2 min read

South Indian Bank Q4 results: Net profit rises 22.4% to Rs 333 crore

South Indian Bank net profit up 45.6%
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon