Thursday, June 19, 2025 | 08:20 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Voting begins for Assembly by-elections in 5 constituencies across states

Voting begins for Assembly by-elections in 5 constituencies across states

The polling began at 7 am on the Nilambur seat in Kerala, the Ludhiana West seat in Punjab, the Kaliganj seat in West Bengal, and the Visavadar and Kadi seats in Gujarat

New Delhi Election, Election, Vote, Voting

The results will be declared on 23 June (Photo: PTI)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2025 | 8:16 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Voting began for the high-stakes assembly by-elections in five constituencies across the country on Thursday.

The polling began at 7 am on the Nilambur seat in Kerala, the Ludhiana West seat in Punjab, the Kaliganj seat in West Bengal, and the Visavadar and Kadi seats in Gujarat.

The results will be declared on 23 June.

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) has fielded M Swaraj, the United Democratic Front (UDF) has fielded Aryadan Shoukath, while the BJP has fielded Adv. Mohan George is a candidate for the Nilambur Assembly constituency.

Earlier, stressing that the Nilambur by-election is the semi-final before the 2026 Assembly polls, Kerala LoP and Congress MLA VD Satheesan said that they will emerge victorious, which will mark the beginning of the United Democratic Front's (UDF) return to the state.

 

Also Read

New Delhi Election, Election, Vote, Voting

Delhi Assembly Election Highlights: Voting concludes; 57.7% voter turnout recorded till 5 pm

President Droupadi Murmu

Govt's pace of work tripled with focus on middle class: President Murmu

PremiumJharkhand elections, voting, evm, vote, counting day

Delays in civic polls spotlight weak state election commissions' powers

PremiumElection

As India nears 1 bn electors, it seeks solutions to freebies, black money

BSE

Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty hints at lower open; Asia falls; Fed holds rates; Israel-Iran war eyed

Speaking to ANI, Satheesan said, "This is a political contest, a direct fight between the UDF and the LDF. It is the semi-final leading up to the 2026 Assembly elections, and we are confident of winning by a significant margin. We see this as an opportunity to hold the Pinarayi government accountable, a government that has been in power for the past nine years."

On Punjab's Ludhiana seat, the BJP has fielded Jiwan Gupta as its candidate. The Aam Aadmi Party has chosen Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora from the seat, which fell vacant after the death of AAP MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi.

On West Bengal's Kaliganj seat, the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) has fielded Alifa Ahmed, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded Ashish Ghosh, and the Congress has fielded Kabil Uddin Shaikh as candidates for the by-elections.

On Gujarat's Visavadar constituency, the BJP has fielded Kirit Patel, Congress has nominated Nitin Ranpariya, while AAP has placed its former Gujarat president Gopal Italia.

On Kadi seat, the BJP has fielded Rajendra Chavda. Congress has fielded Ramesh Chavda, a former MLA who won the seat in 2012, while AAP has chosen Jagdish Chavda.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Indian students returned back from Iran

Operation Sindhu: 110 Indians evacuated from Iran land safely in Delhi

IIT Delhi, Indian Institute of Technology

QS World University Rankings 2026 ranks IIT Delhi as top Indian institution

Accident, road accident

Road accident in Pune rural claims 8 lives, including a woman, 7 men

Modi, Narendra Modi, locomotive engine

PM to flag off first locomotive for export to Guinea on June 20 in Bihar

Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai, Bhushan Ramkrishna, Bhushan

Without addressing inequalities, no nation can be democratic: CJI Gavai

Topics : State assembly polls Assembly elections By-elections bypolls

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 19 2025 | 8:15 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayArisinfra Solutions IPOLatest News LIVEOswal Pumps IPODividend TodayAgniveer GD Admit Card 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon