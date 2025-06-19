Thursday, June 19, 2025 | 07:45 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Road accident in Pune rural claims 8 lives, including a woman, 7 men

Road accident in Pune rural claims 8 lives, including a woman, 7 men

The accident occurred in front of Shriram Dhaba, near the Kirloskar Company at around 6:45 PM, within the jurisdiction of Jejuri Police Station

According to the police, all the dead bodies have been taken to Jejuri Rural Hospital for post-mortem. | Photo: Shutterstock

ANI General News
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2025 | 7:44 AM IST

Listen to This Article

A road accident on Tuesday evening on the Jejuri-Morgaon Road in Pune district claimed the lives of eight people, and left four others injured, including two children, the Pune Rural Police updated.

The accident occurred in front of Shriram Dhaba, near the Kirloskar Company at around 6:45 PM, within the jurisdiction of Jejuri Police Station.

According to Pune Rural Police officials, the owner of Shriram Dhaba, Somnath Wayse, was unloading a refrigerator from a delivery pickup vehicle when a Swift Dzire car suddenly rammed into them from behind at high speed. The impact was severe, resulting in eight fatalities on the spot, including seven men and a woman. 

 

Deceased individuals were identified as Somnath Ramchandra Wayse , Ramu Sanjeevani Yadav , Ajay Kumar Chavan Ajit Ashok Jadhav ,Kiran Bharat Raut Resident of Pawarwadi, Ashwini Santosh ,Akshay Raut and one unidentified male.

According to the police, all the dead bodies have been taken to Jejuri Rural Hospital for post-mortem. The injured, including one man, one woman, and two children, have been admitted to Shantai Hospital, Jejuri, where they are currently undergoing treatment.

Jejuri Police are conducting a thorough investigation into the incident. Further details regarding the cause of the accident and the identity of the unidentified victim are awaited. 

Earlier, at least seven people were reported to be killed in the accident.

Pune Rural Superintendent of Police (SP) Sandeep Singh Gill said on Wednesday, "Seven people died in a road accident on Jejuri Morgaon road of Pune district. The accident took place between a sedan and a pick-up truck. More details awaited."

On June 15, four lives were lost in Maharashtra's Pune district, following a tragic bridge collapse over the Indrayani River. 

The collapse, which occurred on Sunday afternoon, resulted in four deaths and left 51 injured, as per Pune District Collector Jitendra Dudi.

District Collector Jitendra Dudi earlier said, "A total of 51 people are injured and admitted to different hospitals, taking treatment, and four individuals have died. Three were identified as Chandrakant Salve, Rohit Mane, and Vihaan Mane, and one was male but unidentified.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jun 19 2025 | 7:43 AM IST

