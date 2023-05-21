close

Wankhede at CBI office for questioning in connection with Aryan Khan case

NCB Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede on Sunday arrived at the CBI office in the city, for questioning in connection with a case related to the drugs-on-cruise case

Drugs case: NCB, Sameer Wankhede move court against extortion allegations

2 min read Last Updated : May 21 2023 | 1:33 PM IST
Former Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede on Sunday arrived at the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) office in the city, for questioning in connection with a case related to the drugs-on-cruise case.

Wankhede has been booked by the CBI for allegedly demanding Rs 25 crore as a bribe for not framing Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan in the drugs-on-cruise case.

Earlier on Saturday, Wankhede left the CBI office after five hours of questioning.

NCB sources on Friday said that Wankhede violated the conduct rules by producing conversations he had with actor Shah Rukh Khan over Aryan Khan's arrest in the drugs-on-cruise case.

"Sameer Wankhade giving chats in the court is against the conduct rules of NCB. How an investigating officer can have such chats with the family of the accused?" sources in the NCB said.

"Sameer Wankhade did not inform his superiors about these chats then or placed them on record. Neither he told the vigilance team who were investigating his misconduct about these chats," sources added.

They further claimed that Wankhade did not provide the phone through which he was chatting with Shahrukh Khan and along with this he also tried to scare a senior official of NCB when he took over the case.

The agency said that the deal was closed for Rs 18 crore adding that assets to Wankhade were not proportionate to his known sources of income.

Sameer Wankhede on Friday approached the Bombay High Court against the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) action against him in the alleged bribery case in the drugs-on-cruise case involving actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan.

The Bombay High Court will hear the matter on May 22.

Notably, the High Court granted protection from arrest to Wankhede till May 22.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narcotics Narcotics Control Bureau CBI

First Published: May 21 2023 | 1:33 PM IST

