Home / India News / War has endangered future of 2.5 bn children across world: UP CM Adityanath

War has endangered future of 2.5 bn children across world: UP CM Adityanath

Adityanath urged the world leaders to unite and build a clean, safe and fear-free society for the coming generations

UP CM Yogi Adityanath addresses a gathering during the inauguration of the 25th International Conference of Chief Justices of the World on Article 51 of the Indian Constitution, organised by City Montessori School in Lucknow | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Lucknow
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 22 2024 | 2:52 PM IST

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said that war has endangered the future of 2.5 billion children of the world.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the 25th International Conference of Chief Justices of the World at the World Unity Convention Center of City Montessori School (CMS) here, Adityanath said war is not a solution to problems.

"War has endangered the future of 2.5 billion children of the world," he said while discussing the address given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the United Nations' 'Summit of the Future'.

Adityanath urged the world leaders to unite and build a clean, safe and fear-free society for the coming generations.

 

Emphasizing the importance of the motto of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam', he described it as a symbol of India's commitment to global humanity.

Describing it as India's eternal message, he said that we have always given priority to peace, harmony and co-existence.

According to an official statement issued here, 178 chief justices and delegates from 56 countries participated in the programme.

In his address, the chief minister described the spirit of Article 51 of the Constitution of India as inspiring for world peace and security.

He said Article 51 of the Constitution inspires all of us to develop respectful international relations and follow the moral path to resolve conflicts peacefully.

Describing the ceremony as inspirational, Adityanath said that 75 years of the adoption of the Constitution will be completed on November 26, 2024. It is being organized during the beginning of the Amrit Mahotsav year of the adoption of the Constitution.

The chief minister expressed confidence that in line with the spirit of Article 51, this event will pave the way for world welfare.

Adityanath also called upon the judges from all over the world to actively contribute in this direction.

Paying tribute to CMS founder Dr Jagdish Gandhi, the chief minister said this conference has become an important platform due to his vision and efforts.

He thanked Dr Bharti Gandhi and Geeta Gandhi for continuing this programme.

First Published: Nov 22 2024 | 2:39 PM IST

