Business Standard
Home / Politics / Recruitment via outsourcing under BJP an 'economic conspiracy': Akhilesh

Recruitment via outsourcing under BJP an 'economic conspiracy': Akhilesh

SP chief further said outsourcing is an economic conspiracy against the PDA -- 'Pichchde (backwards), Dalit and Alpsankhyak (minorities)

Akhilesh Yadav, Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Lucknow
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 21 2024 | 11:32 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday said providing jobs was not on the BJP government's agenda, and added that recruitment to government posts via outsourcing was an "economic conspiracy" against marginalised people.

Yadav shared on social media platform X a newspaper clipping and an advertisement that said the posts of Tehsildar, Naib Tehsildar, Revenue Inspector and Lekhpal were being filled through outsourcing.

This was a move to snatch the constitutional right of job reservation, he said in a post on X.

"It would be better if the BJP outsources the entire 'government' so that all its commissions come from one place. By doing this, the BJP will not have to take the great trouble of giving a small number of jobs while ending reservations under its pretext," he posted in Hindi.

 

"We have always been saying, we are repeating it again today: jobs are not on the agenda of the BJP," he said.

The SP chief further said outsourcing is an economic conspiracy against the PDA -- 'Pichchde (backwards), Dalit and Alpsankhyak (minorities).

BJP should immediately withdraw this proposal and not snatch away the constitutional right of job reservation, Yadav said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

election, vote, voting, Karnataka Polls, Karnataka Election

UP bypolls controversy: ECI warns against bias, suspends 7 police officers

Akhilesh Yadav, Akhilesh

BJP, allies distancing from UP CM's 'Batoge toh katoge' slogan: Akhilesh

Akhilesh Yadav, Akhilesh

Govt that conducts encounters doesn't trust Constitution: Akhilesh Yadav

Student protest over the NEET-UG and UGC-NET examinations issue in New Delhi | File Photo: PTI

Prayagraj UPPSC protest: Cops register FIR against 12 for vandalisation

Akhilesh Yadav, Akhilesh

Jobs will come when BJP goes: Akhilesh over protests on UPPSC exam dates

Topics : Samajwadi Party Yogi Adityanath Akhilesh Yadav Uttar Pradesh government Uttar Pradesh BJP Bharatiya Janata Party

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 21 2024 | 11:32 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGautam Adani Bribery CaseGold-Silver Price TodayExit Poll Maharashtra 2024 LIVEBlackBuck IPO Allotment TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon