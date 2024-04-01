Sensex (    %)
                             
WATCH: Guwahati airport roof partially collapses due to storm, no injuries

Amid heavy rain and storm, a portion of the ceiling of the Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Assam's Guwahati collapsed on Sunday, triggering chaos at the premises

A view of the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Assam's Guwahati. (X/@GuwahatiAirport)

Last Updated : Apr 01 2024 | 12:24 PM IST

Amid heavy rain and storm, a portion of the ceiling of the Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Assam’s Guwahati collapsed on Sunday. The incident resulted in the diversion of as many as six flights.

The airport operations are back to normal on Monday, according to the officials.
The incident resulted in a 45-minute halt of operations at the airport and the diversion of six flights to Agartala and Kolkata. The flights arrived at the Guwahati airport once the operations resumed normally.

Guwahati airport roof collapse captured on camera


A purported video of the incident has also surfaced on social media platforms. The nearly one-minute long video captured the chaotic moment as the roof collapsed. People are seen in a state of panic, rushing to safety while water flooded the premises.

Business Standard could not independently verify the video.

A shopkeeper at the premises, who witnessed the incident, said that the ceiling collapsed due to continuous accumulation of water.. “After some time, part of the roof fell...Some stalls inside the airport have also been affected due to heavy rains…,” he said.

Airport connectivity road briefly blocked

"One big tree was uprooted and blocked a road connecting to the airport, but immediately the road was cleared for a smooth supply of fuel to the terminal," the Chief Airport Officer, Utpal Baruah, said.

He also reported water leakage inside the airport premises due to overflow of outlet pipes. "A portion of the outside roof sealing was blown away."

"It was very old and could not withstand the impact. Due to this, the ceiling broke open and water started flowing inside. However, there was no injury and everything is under control," he added.

The airport is managed and controlled by the Adani Group. 

First Published: Apr 01 2024 | 12:24 PM IST

