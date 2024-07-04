Business Standard
WATCH: T20 World Cup champions, PM Modi pose with ICC trophy, share a laugh

T20 World Cup team India Updates: Photos and videos emerged on social media, showing the team and their coach Rahul Dravid, interacting with PM Modi at his residence in New Delhi

PM Modi, Team India pose with ICC trophy

PM Modi holds wrists of Rohit Sharma, Rahul Dravid as T20 team India pose with the ICC trophy on July 4 in New Delhi. (PTI)

Nisha Anand New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2024 | 2:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Rohit Sharma-led T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence in New Delhi on Thursday, hours after returning from Barbados following their historic victory.

Photos and videos emerged on social media, showing the team and their coach Rahul Dravid, interacting with Modi at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg as the team shared its experience of putting an end to India’s ICC trophy drought after 13 years.
The team clinched a thrilling seven-run victory over South Africa in the final match of the ICC T20 World Cup held in Bridgetown, Barbados on Saturday. However, their return was delayed on account of Hurricane Beryl, which has disrupted normal life in the Caribbean island nation.
A nearly 1.5-minute long video captured a cordial conversation between Modi and the exuberant team and Dravid. The video shows team members, including Hardik Pandya, Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, and Virat Kohli, taking turns to speak and share their thoughts during the interaction.

PM Modi, team pose with ICC trophy in style

Images also surfaced on social media showing Modi and the team posing with the trophy during the meeting. Capitan Sharma, coach Dravid and Modi are seen holding the trophy, surrounded by the rest of the team. Board of Control for Cricket in India Secretary Jay Shah was also present on the occasion.

Cricket team to hold open bus roadshow in Mumbai today

To share the excitement and thrill of winning the ICC tournament, the team is also set to hold a grand open bus roadshow at 5 pm onwards in Mumbai. Elaborate arrangements have been made for the victory parade, which will be held from Marine Drive to Wankhede followed by a felicitation ceremony at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Notably, India won its last ICC trophy at this particular stadium in 2011 during the Men's Cricket World Cup in a match against Sri Lanka.

In view of the event, the Mumbai police has issued a notification, specifying traffic diversions on the routes that could be affected by the parade. Several roads will remain closed from 3 pm to 9 pm. 

First Published: Jul 04 2024 | 2:46 PM IST

