Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

AAP questions BJP's 'silence' on tree felling in Ridge area

Addressing a press conference, AAP senior leader Jasmine Shah said that since the issue has surfaced, the BJP and Lt Governor VK Saxena have maintained 'silence' over it

AAP Protest, Atishi marlena, Atishi, Sanjay Singh, Sanjay

New Delhi: AAP leaders Atishi and Gopal Rai with party workers during a protest against the arrest of party convenor and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, in New Delhi, Saturday, June 28, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2024 | 1:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday questioned the BJP's silence over the "illegal" felling of trees in the ridge area, and said the party's stand on Delhi's pollution is just "politics".
Addressing a press conference, AAP senior leader Jasmine Shah said that since the issue has surfaced, the BJP and Lt Governor VK Saxena have maintained "silence" over it.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
"BJP is the first to do politics over the issue of pollution and shed crocodile tears over it. They have stalled many works of the Delhi government over the pollution issue. Why are they silent?" he said.
The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is alleged to have cut 1,100 trees without due permission. The Supreme Court, hearing a case related to the matter, has directed the Delhi government and the civic agencies to discuss comprehensive measures to enhance the city's green cover.

Shah also asked if officers of the DDA and the forest department were under pressure from their higher-ups over the matter. He claimed that the officials were asked to appear before a three-member fact-finding committee constituted by Environment Minister Gopal Rai but they chose not to appear.
In an act of defiance, the principal secretary of Environment and Forest Department on Monday had questioned the formation of the fact-finding committee of the Delhi government, claiming it violated rules and could lead to contempt of the Supreme Court.
The committee, comprising ministers Atishi, Saurabh Bharadwaj and Imran Hussain, was formed as per a decision taken in a meeting of the Delhi government ministers on June 29 to look into cutting of 1,100 trees in the Southern Ridge area by the DDA allegedly without required permission.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Gopal Rai, Gopal

Delhi Govt to grow the city's green cover with plantation drive on July 11

Delhi HC asks CBI to answer Kejriwal's plea against arrest in excise scam

Delhi HC asks CBI to answer Kejriwal's plea against arrest in excise scam

alcohol, wine, liquor

Punjab limits retailers to 1,000 cases of IMFL monthly, manufacturers panic

election, vote, voting, election 2024, lok sabha voting

Delhi Cabinet to begin drafting note for Rs 1,000 monthly aid for women

Rain, New Delhi Rain, Waterlogging, Delhi Rains

BJP blames AAP for Delhi's waterlogging woes, AAP faults central govt

Topics : AAP AAP government BJP Trees Tree cutting Delhi

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 04 2024 | 1:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMotorola Razr 50 UltraTodays Top stock picksLatest News LIVEHathras Stampede UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon