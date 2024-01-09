Sensex (    %)
                        
Water supply to be hit in parts of West Delhi on Thursday, says DJB

Residents are advised to store sufficient quantity of water in advance according to their requirements, it said, adding that water tanker will be available on request

Representative image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 09 2024 | 10:05 PM IST

Water supply in several areas in western part of the national capital will not be available for around 12 hours on Thursday so that the leakage in a pipeline can be fixed, the Delhi Jal Board said Tuesday.
Residents are advised to store sufficient quantity of water in advance according to their requirements, it said, adding that water tanker will be available on request.
The affected areas include, Nangloi, Mundka, Hiran Kudna, Kamruddin Nagar, Nihal Vihar, Ranholla Village, Bakkarwala, Rajdhani Park, Friends Enclave, Dichaon Kalan, Jhroda Village, Mitraon Village, Chhawla Village, Jaffarpur Kalan and Dhansa.
"Water supply to the areas and colonies will not be available from 10 am to 10 pm on Thursday for attending the leakage at 1,500 mm line opposite Neelkanth Vatika near Karala chowk by M/s NWS Pvt. Ltd. under Nangloi WTP," the DJB said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jan 09 2024 | 10:05 PM IST

