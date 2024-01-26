WB: CBI registers case on medical college admission on fake certificates

The Central Bureau of India (CBI) has registered a case in connection with the alleged issuance of false certificates of reserved category candidates and the use of these fake certificates for admission in medical colleges in West Bengal for the last three years.

The case has been registered against unknown candidates, unknown officials of the West Bengal government and other unknown persons.

It is alleged that a large number of ST candidates were allotted seats for different government colleges, though in reality they do not belong to the ST community but obtained ST certificates from the competent authority either fraudulently or by way of manipulation and under such circumstances the petitioner lodged a complaint to the Director of Medical Education and Chairman of West Bengal Medical Counseling Committee against which no proper action was initiated.

It is further alleged, that the genuinity of ST certificates of a large number of NEET (UG), 2023 qualified candidates who participated as ST category candidates actually do not belong to the ST community and consequently their ST certificates are not valid and since the authority concerned did not take any steps to that effect.

It is further alleged, that due to the utter violation of the principles of natural Justice, equity and fair play, the respondents have deprived the petitioner of a legitimate claim to which she is entitled under the law and such deprivation is a unique instance of utter vindictiveness for which the petitioner was allotted a seat of MBBS in a private college namely Jagannath Gupta Institute of Medical Sciences and Hospital, Buita, Budge Budge in the District of South 24 Parganas.