Republic Day parade: Delhi Police all-women band contingent charts history

The Republic Day 2024 celebrations were marked by a special emphasis on "nari shakti" (women empowerment), exemplified by the first-ever participation of the Delhi Police all-women band in the ceremonial parade held at Kartavya Path in New Delhi on Friday.

The band was led by Band Master Sub Inspector Ruyangunuo Kense. Comprising four Women Sub Inspectors and 81 Women Constables, the Delhi Police Brass and Pipe Band showcased their talent by playing the "Delhi Police Song".

Notably, the 15-time winner Delhi Police marching contingent also marched down Kartavya Path. This year Delhi Police was represented by an all-women contingent.

The contingent was led by Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Shweta K Sugathan, IPS. The Red Safa clad smartly attired women contingent consisted of one Addl. DCP, three women Sub-Inspectors, 44 women Head Constables and 100 women Constable.

Notably, the Delhi Police have been participating in the Republic Day parade since 1950.

PM Modi pays homage at National War Memorial

Modi also observed a two-minute silence in homage to the supreme sacrifices of the armed personnel.

President Droupadi Murmu led the Republic Day celebrations, where French President Emmanuel Macron was the chief guest. This year’s parade was based on the twin themes of "Viksit Bharat" and "Bharat - Loktantra ki Matruka", with a focus on "nari shakti" (women empowerment).

(With agency inputs)