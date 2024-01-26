Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Republic Day parade: Delhi Police all-women band contingent charts history

Comprising four Women Sub Inspectors and 81 Women Constables, the Delhi Police Brass and Pipe Band showcased their talent by playing the 'Delhi Police Song'

delhi police republic day

Republic Day: The band was led by Band Master Sub Inspector Ruyangunuo Kense.

Nisha Anand New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 26 2024 | 1:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Republic Day 2024 celebrations were marked by a special emphasis on "nari shakti" (women empowerment), exemplified by the first-ever participation of the Delhi Police all-women band in the ceremonial parade held at Kartavya Path in New Delhi on Friday.

The band was led by Band Master Sub Inspector Ruyangunuo Kense. Comprising four Women Sub Inspectors and 81 Women Constables, the Delhi Police Brass and Pipe Band showcased their talent by playing the "Delhi Police Song".
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Notably, the 15-time winner Delhi Police marching contingent also marched down Kartavya Path. This year Delhi Police was represented by an all-women contingent.

The contingent was led by Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Shweta K Sugathan, IPS. The Red Safa clad smartly attired women contingent consisted of one Addl. DCP, three women Sub-Inspectors, 44 women Head Constables and 100 women Constable.

Notably, the Delhi Police have been participating in the Republic Day parade since 1950.

PM Modi pays homage at National War Memorial

The much-awaited celebrations of the 75th Republic Day began at 10:30 am after Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid floral tributes at the National War Memorial to the Indian Armed Forces.

Modi also observed a two-minute silence in homage to the supreme sacrifices of the armed personnel.

Republic Day parade at Kartavya Path

President Droupadi Murmu led the Republic Day celebrations, where French President Emmanuel Macron was the chief guest. This year’s parade was based on the twin themes of "Viksit Bharat" and "Bharat - Loktantra ki Matruka", with a focus on "nari shakti" (women empowerment).

(With agency inputs)

Also Read

Indian contingent for Asian Games: Full list of 634 Hangzhou-bound athletes

Republic Day 2024 parade: 5 special things to watch out for this year

Republic Day 2024: 6 Indians among French contingent in parade; 5 points

Republic Day 2024: When and where to watch the telecast of parade live

Asiad 2023: India's golf contingent, full schedule, live streamings details

Chandrayaan-3, Aditya L-1 get prominence in Isro's R-Day tableau

Republic Day parade: EC tableau presents India as 'Mother of Democracy'

Meity's Republic Day tableau focuses on AI for social empowerment

Ram temple consecration in Ayodhya showcased in UP's Republic Day tableau

Vande Bharatam-Nari Shakti: R-Day parade exhibits women's empowerment

Topics : Republic Day Narendra Modi New Delhi BS Web Reports Delhi Police

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 26 2024 | 1:06 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayRepublic Day 2024Budget 2024 LIVE UpdatesIND vs ENG 1st Test Day 1 LIVERepublic Day 2024 ParadeNova Agritech IPOBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon