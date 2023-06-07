We have not withdrawn our support to wrestlers, says Rakesh Tikait

Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Tuesday insisted that they have not withdrawn their support to the wrestlers and they have postponed the June 9 demonstration against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh only on the request of grapplers.

It was reported that since farmer leaders are unhappy with the wrestlers for keeping them in dark about their meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, they have decided to withdraw their support to the wrestlers.

Olympic medallists Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik had met Shah on Saturday night to apprise him of their demands.

The farmer leader, however, clarified that they are still supporting the wrestlers.

"Our June 9 demonstration in Delhi remains postponed at the moment. We will wait for the outcome of meeting between government officials and protesting wrestlers. We (farmers' union) are in support of the wrestlers and will continue with our support to them," Tikait told PTI.

Asked if he is aware of the next meeting between wrestlers and the government representatives, he replied, "I do not know when the next meeting is scheduled or if it will even happen."



While the government, reportedly, had shown willingness to accept most of their demands during the Saturday meeting, it did not agree for immediate arrest of the WFI Chief Singh, who the wrestlers have accused of sexual exploitation.

Also Read Will immerse medals in Ganga, fast unto death: Protesting wrestlers Scuffle between protesting wrestlers and Delhi cops: What we know so far Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's portfolio up 11% thus far in FY24; beats markets Unidentified caller threatens to blow up BKU leader Rakesh Tikait: Police Arrest us, says Rakesh Tikait in support of protesting wrestlers Top Headlines: Byju's says lenders faked debt crisis, Tesla in India & more LIVE: Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik arrive at Anurag Thakur's residence Tamil Nadu govt employees stage marches in support of protesting wrestlers India among top sources of foreign interference in Canada: PM Trudeau's NSA Delhi to implement helium leakage detection tech to address polluted water

The wrestlers, though, remained adamant on their demand regarding the arrest of Singh, and the meeting remained inconclusive.

Asked if he was kept in dark about the meeting between wrestlers and the home minister, Tikait said, "We were aware of the recent meeting and have been in coordination with the wrestlers. We have been asked to hold on any major protest/demonstration."



Tikait had announced the Delhi 'dharna', demanding arrest of BJP MP and WFI chief Singh during the Mahapanchayat held in Kurukshetra on Friday.

They had threatened to step up the agitation and bring the protesting wrestlers back to Delhi's Jantar Mantar, if the government doesn't act.

The Delhi Police on Tuesday recorded statements of the associates of Singh and those working at his residence in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda as part of the investigation into the allegations against him.

The officials also said that the girl, whose statement was the basis of a case being registered against Singh under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, has recorded a fresh statement under the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) section 164.