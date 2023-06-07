Tamil Nadu govt employees stage marches in support of protesting wrestlers

Members of the Tamil Nadu Government Employees Association (TNGEA) staged marches across the state on Tuesday in solidarity with the wrestlers who are on a protest seeking the arrest of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, a BJP MP and Wrestling Federation of India president, over sexual harassment charges.

Tamil Nadu Government Employees Association appealed to the Central government to take "appropriate" action against Brij Bhushan.

"We want the Central Government to take appropriate action against the BJP MP(Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh) who allegedly sexually harassed some of the women wrestlers. Justice should be given to the Women wrestlers," Sumathi, General Secretary, TNGEA said.

She asked, when women wrestlers, who made our country proud by getting medals in international competitions, are not safe in our country, how come ordinary women feel safe?

"Women wrestlers have made our country proud. However, they also face sexual harassment. In such a situation, how do ordinary women feel secure in this country?" Sumathi asked.

The government must have zero tolerance for sexual harassment, and whoever is involved in it must be dealt with sternly, irrespective of the person's position, TNGEA said.

Violence against women is really condemnable, and the central government should take action and arrest the people who are involved in it.

India's top wrestlers, who were protesting against Brij Bhushan, have resumed their work. But they said they were not withdrawing their protest.