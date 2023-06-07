close

LIVE: Cyclonic storm over Arabian Sea to turn severe, may impact monsoon

Catch live updates from across the globe here

Image BS Web Team New Delhi
Fisherman in the Arabian sea

Representative Image

Cyclonic storm ‘Biparjoy’ is likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm within the next few hours, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) informed.  The storm is currently moving over east-central and adjoining southeast Arabian Sea and is likely to move nearly northwards and gradually intensify into a severe cyclonic storm. According to the IMD, the storm is likely to critically impact the onset of Monsoon as it moves toward the Kerala coast.
Topics : Cyclone Indian monsoon Arabian Sea Today News top 10 business headlines for today Top 10 headlines IMD

First Published: Jun 07 2023 | 8:10 AM IST

