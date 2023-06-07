LIVE: Cyclonic storm over Arabian Sea to turn severe, may impact monsoon
BS Web Team New Delhi
Cyclonic storm ‘Biparjoy’ is likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm within the next few hours, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) informed. The storm is currently moving over east-central and adjoining southeast Arabian Sea and is likely to move nearly northwards and gradually intensify into a severe cyclonic storm. According to the IMD, the storm is likely to critically impact the onset of Monsoon as it moves toward the Kerala coast.
First Published: Jun 07 2023 | 8:10 AM IST