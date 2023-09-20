We'll safeguard interests of K'taka: DK Shivakumar ahead of Delhi meet

Ahead of the meeting in Delhi today, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has said that all the MPs of the state will meet along with several state ministers today and together they will safeguard the interests of Karnataka.

DK Shivakumar told ANI "All the MPs of the state are meeting. We will join together and safeguard the interests of Karnataka. We are appealing to the Supreme Court also to help."

Amid the ongoing Cauvery River water-sharing dispute, Karanataka chief minister Siddaramaiah reached Delhi late Tuesday night. Siddaramaiah's arrival in the national capital comes ahead of a meeting that is slated to be held today and will be attended by Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, MPs and ministers from his state.

DK Shivakumar also offered prayers at Karnataka Bhavan this morning in Delhi.

Earlier in the day on Tuesday a delegation of Tamil Nadu MPs and MLAs led by State Water Resources Minister Durai Murgan met with Union Water Resources Minister Gajendra Shekhawat in an effort to break the impasse.

"Karnataka dams have water, but the state is refusing to release it as per the directions of the Cauvery Water Management Board" said Durai Murugan on Tuesday.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar along with several ministers met Union Minister Prahlad Joshi and discussed the Cauvery issue last night in Delhi.

Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, Minister TB Jayachandra, MP DK Suresh, and MP GC Chandrashekar met Prahlad Joshi and discussed the ongoing Cauvery water issue between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

Apart from the Cauvery dispute, state projects pending before the Central government and drought relief issues will also be discussed.

The state ministers will now meet with other Union ministers representing Karnataka, Lok Sabha members and Rajya Sabha members of the state in an effort to drum up support for Karnataka's stand on the sharing of Cauvery Water.

The Cauvery Water Management Authority had asked Karnataka to release 5000 cusecs of Cauvery Water till September 26. Karnataka has started release of the water but continues to petition the authority to reduce the required water, citing severe drought in parts of the state.