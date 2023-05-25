close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

HD Kumaraswamy's son resigns from JD(S) post defeat in Karnataka polls

Nikhil Kumaraswamy, son of HD Kumaraswamy announced his resignation from the post of the JD (Secular) youth wing following his defeat in the recently concluded Karnataka Assembly polls

ANI General News
HD Kumaraswamy, Karnataka elections, Karnataka election results

Photo: PTI

2 min read Last Updated : May 25 2023 | 11:53 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Nikhil Kumaraswamy, son of HD Kumaraswamy on Thursday announced his resignation from the post of the Janata Dal (Secular) youth wing following his defeat in the recently concluded Karnataka Assembly polls from the Ramanagaram Assembly seat.

It is said he submitted his resignation to the JD(S) state president CM Ibrahim.

The Karnataka Assembly elections were held on May 10 and results were announced on May 13.

He lost the election in Ramanagaram against Congress candidate Iqbal Hussain.

Nikhil lost to Congress candidate HA Iqbal Hussain by 10,715 votes while the BJP candidate Gautham Gowda secured 12,912 votes, as per the Election Commission of India earlier in the month.

The defeat came as a surprise as the Ramnagaram seat used to be a stronghold of the Kumaraswamy family. In the past, Ramanagar's seat was represented by HD Devegowda in 1994 and when he became the Chief Minister. Ramanagaram was later represented by HD Kumaraswamy who won in 2004, 2008, 2013 and 2018 Assembly elections.

Also Read

As tur dal prices bite, traders want consumers to try other dal varieties

No one contacted me till now: Kumaraswamy ahead of Karnataka poll results

K'taka polls: Congress used Muslims only as vote bank, alleges Kumaraswamy

PM, Bommai, Siddaramaiah among others greet Ex-PM Gowda on 91st birthday

Deve Gowda's daughter-in-law eyes Hassan seat, stirs tensions in JD(S)

Congress to re-investigate Karnataka Police Sub-Inspector recruitment scam

One man's ego has denied President her constitutional privilege: Congress

PM Modi takes swipe at Opposition for boycotting Parliament inauguration

Sachin Pilot has not given any ultimatum to party: Congress MLA Chaudhary

Rahul Gandhi's talk show to be held at Stanford University on May 31

Nikhil's mother Anita Kumaraswamy also had represented the Ramanagar seat previously after winning it during the 2018 by-polls. Earlier, Nikhil had contested Mandya's seat in the 2019 Lok Sabha election but lost to BJP-backed Independent candidate Sumalatha Ambareesh.

As per the Election Commission of India, Congress registered an emphatic win in the Karnataka Assembly polls winning 135 seats. The BJP which was in power was reduced to 66 seats and JD(S) won 19 seats.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Karnataka JDS

First Published: May 25 2023 | 11:53 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Congress to re-investigate Karnataka Police Sub-Inspector recruitment scam

Congress
2 min read

One man's ego has denied President her constitutional privilege: Congress

Mallikarjun Kharge, Karnataka elections, karnataka election results
2 min read

PM Modi takes swipe at Opposition for boycotting Parliament inauguration

Narendra Modi, PM Modi
4 min read

Sachin Pilot has not given any ultimatum to party: Congress MLA Chaudhary

Sachin Pilot
2 min read

Rahul Gandhi's talk show to be held at Stanford University on May 31

Rahul Gandhi, congress
2 min read

Most Popular

19 Opposition parties to boycott inauguration of new Parliament building

The EAC report, made public on Monday, also specified the deadlines for the completion of each of the buildings that are part of the Central Vista project
3 min read

ED raids Sanjay Singh's aides, AAP leader calls it Modi's 'gundagardi'

Sanjay Singh
1 min read

Kharge to Khan: Siddaramaiah's 8 new ministers are political veterans

D K Shivakumar with Siddaramaiah
4 min read

Will ban Bajrang Dal, RSS if peace is disturbed: K'taka min Priyank Kharge

Priyank Kharge (Photo: Wikipedia)
2 min read
Premium

Political spin to Parliament building inauguration as Oppn plans boycott

New Parliament Building
5 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon