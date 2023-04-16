"We wanted to kill Atiq Ahmed, Ashraf to become popular," says killers

The three assailants, who were arrested after shooting dead gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf in Prayagraj, confessed to their crime on Sunday, adding that they did it to "become popular".

Days after Atiq Ahmed's son, Asad, was killed in an encounter in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi, the ganglord-turned-politician and his brother were killed on Saturday while being taken for a medical examination in Prayagraj.

"We wanted to kill Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf with the aim of completely wiping off the Atiq-Ashraf gang and making a name for ourselves," the FIR quoted the arrested assailants as telling the police.

"The moment we received an update about Atiq and Ashraf being taken into police custody, we planned to kill them by posing as local journalists and blending with the crowd," the FIR stated further.

All three attackers were apprehended at the scene after they voluntarily turned themselves in. They are currently in police custody and are being questioned.

The Uttar Pradesh Police imposed Section 144 across the state in the wake of the incident and security was beefed up at key public installations and areas deemed sensitive.

Atiq Ahmed was accused in the murder of BSP MLA Raju Pal in 2005, as well as in the killing of Umesh Pal, a key witness in the BSP leader's murder, in February this year.

All three assailants were arrested, informed the police at a hurried press briefing on Saturday night after ganglord-turned-politician and his brother were shot dead in the full media glare.

"Three people have been arrested and are being questioned. A journalist was also injured as he fell down and a constable sustained a bullet injury," Prayagraj Police Commissioner Ramit Sharma said.