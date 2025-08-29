Friday, August 29, 2025 | 11:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Weather update: IMD issues alert for heavy rain in many states, know more

Weather update: IMD issues alert for heavy rain in many states, know more

The IMD has issued an alert for parts of Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Mumbai for heavy rainfall. Meanwhile, the weather department has also issued a yellow alert for Delhi, NCR. Details inside

IMD on rainfall 2025

Weather update Today: IMD on rainfall 2025. (Photo: PTI)

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2025 | 11:32 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Weather Update Today: Uttarakhand is bracing for another spell of monsoon fury on Friday, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing an orange alert for Chamoli, Bageshwar and Pithoragarh, warning of moderate to heavy downpours and urging residents to remain cautious.
 
On the other hand, the IMD has issued a yellow alert for the day, predicting heavy rainfall in Mumbai on Friday, August 29. 
 
The department also issued a yellow alert for sections of Delhi, Noida, and Ghaziabad for Friday. Based on the weather service's forecast for Delhi-NCR, this warning was issued after residents of Noida experienced significant rainfall on Friday morning.
 

IMD forecast 2025: Delhi, NCR weather

 
According to the forecast, Gautam Buddha Nagar and Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh are under a yellow alert. A yellow alert has also been issued for areas of Delhi due to mild to heavy rain, thunderstorms, and lightning. 
 
A yellow alert is in effect for South East Delhi, Central Delhi, Shahadra, and East Delhi, according to the IMD weather office. Throughout the day, light rain and drizzle are predicted for the rest of the capital. Over Noida, Greater Noida, and Ghaziabad, moderate rainfall is anticipated.  

Also Read

IMD on rains 2025

Weather update: IMD issues rain alert in Delhi NCR, UP and other states

IMD Weather update 2025

Weather update 2025: IMD issues orange alert in Tamil Nadu, others states

IMD weather update 2025

IMD weather update: Rainfall in Delhi-NCR, red alert issued in Uttarakhand

IMD weather forecast 2025

Weather update: IMD issues alerts for heavy rain in many states on July 29

IMD weather update 2025

IMD weather warning: Delhi, Telangana, and 10 other states on rain alert

IMD update 2025: Mumbai weather today 

 
A solo weather forecast mentioned, "Moderate to heavy rains in #Mumbai .. #Thane #Navimumbai #Colaba #Andheri receiving the rains #MumbaiRains". The water levels in the lakes that provide Mumbai with drinking water have risen as a result of heavy rainfall in the surrounding areas. 
 
Throughout the day, there will likely be light rainfall and largely gloomy conditions. Since no formal warning has been sent, things should be under control. Another day on Aug 30 will generally have cloudy skies with light rainfall. The rainfall is not anticipated to be severe, and no alerts have been issued yet.

IMD weather 2025: Other parts of India

 
Monsoon has been wreaking havoc across India for the past few weeks. Cloudbursts and flash floods may still occur in Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu & Kashmir. The Indian Army has stepped up rescue efforts in Punjab, where 835 villages are still under water.  
 
A strong monsoon rainstorm is now impacting the northern, western, and northeastern parts of India on August 29, 2025. While several major cities are dealing with moderate to severe rain, thunderstorms, and high humidity, Uttarakhand is expected to see severe heavy rainfall. 
 

More From This Section

Urjit Patel

Centre appoints former RBI Governor Urjit Patel as IMF's executive director

Manoj Jarange

Manoj Jarange reaches Mumbai ahead of Maratha quota protest at Azad maidan

Mumbai traffic

Maratha quota protest blocks roads near CSMT, traffic snarls hit Mumbai

Metro, Delhi metro

Services hit on Delhi Metro's Yellow Line during peak morning hours

Sexual harassment, harassment

40% women feel 'unsafe', only 1 in 3 report harassment: NARI 2025 Report

Topics : Indian Meteorological Department IMD on rains IMD weather forecast

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 29 2025 | 11:09 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver PriceMotilal Oswal Stock PickWho is Sheikha MahraDuleep Trophy 2025 LiveGarena Free Fire Max code TodayUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon