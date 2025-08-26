Tuesday, August 26, 2025 | 11:33 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Weather update: IMD issues rain alert in Delhi NCR, UP and other states

Weather update: IMD issues rain alert in Delhi NCR, UP and other states

In the hill states, constant rain has interrupted daily life. Many Punjab districts have experienced floods as a result of the massive water flow from rivers in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir

IMD on rains 2025

Today Weather update: MD on rains 2025. (Photo: PTI)

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 26 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Weather update Today: Early on Tuesday, several parts of Delhi-NCR woke up to fresh showers, bringing much-needed relief from the humid weather. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the region is set to witness heavy rainfall on August 26.
 
The national capital may have mild to moderate rain over the next four to five days, according to the weather department. In the meantime, heavy rain is also being forecasted in a number of Uttar Pradesh districts.
 
IMD in its latest press release also stated, “Heavy to very heavy rainfall likely to continue over Northwest India till 26th August and reduce thereafter. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely to continue over Gujarat till 30th and over Rajasthan till 27th August.” 
 

IMD forecast 2025: Delhi weather today

Delhi can expect more rain today after waking up to new rainstorms on Tuesday, August 26. At 7:10 am, a rainfall notice was issued by the Regional Meteorological Centre in Delhi, expecting "Light to moderate rainfall accompanied by light thunderstorm and lightning" throughout the Delhi-NCR region, including Gurugram, and other nearby places.
 
According to Delhi's weather forecast, the sky will be mostly cloudy with one or two brief periods of rain or thunderstorms. It is anticipated that the national capital's maximum temperature will fall by up to 2 to 4 degrees Celsius, or roughly 31 to 33 degrees Celsius, below average. The minimum temperature will be between 21 and 23 degrees Celsius, which is up to 1 to 2 degrees Celsius below average.

Also Read

shimla rains, rain

Himachal monsoon havoc: Death toll rises to 306, losses cross ₹2,394 crore

Jammu Rains, Rains

Schools shut in 5 districts of Himachal Pradesh amid heavy rainfall

Delhi Rains, Rain

Morning rain brings relief to Delhi, monsoon fury continues in other states

Delhi Rains, Rain

Rain lashes Delhi-NCR, IMD forecasts more showers over next two days

Delhi Rains, Rain

IMD issues yellow alert for Delhi, forecasts thunderstorms, lightning today

IMD weather forecast 2025: Flood situation in Punjab

In the hill states, constant rain has seriously interrupted daily life. Numerous districts in Punjab have experienced floods as a result of the massive water flow from rivers in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir. 
 
Important roads and highways in Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, and Uttarakhand have been shut by landslides brought on by the continuous rainfall.
 
On Tuesday, there is still a heavy rainfall alert in place for these states. On the holy Manimahesh Yatra in Himachal Pradesh, three pilgrims from Punjab died from a shortage of oxygen. There are currently about 800 devotees stuck on the Hadsar-to-Dal path.

IMD weather 2025: Schools continue to remain shut in Himachal

The Himachal Pradesh district of Chamba is under a red warning for heavy rainfall. Landslides triggered by the intense rains have closed the Chandigarh-Manali Highway in several places. 
 
All schools and Anganwadi centres in the districts of Chamba, Kangra, Mandi, and Una would be closed on Tuesday as well due to the severe rainfall warning.
 
For the second day in a row, Monday saw heavy rain in certain parts of Jammu & Kashmir and mild rain in others. For the next two days, 8 districts in the Jammu division and three districts in Kashmir are under a red alert, according to the weather office.

IMD stated the weather update 

As per the IMD, severe isolated rainfall is likely in Uttarakhand, East Rajasthan, and Himachal Pradesh in the upcoming days. It estimated that heavy rains would occur in Jammu and Kashmir today, on August 26; in Haryana and Punjab until August 27, and on August 29 and 30, in Uttar Pradesh between August 29 and 31.
 
“Isolated heavy rainfall likely over Kerala & Mahe during 26th-29th; Coastal Karnataka during 26th-30th; Interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana on 27th & 28th….with very heavy rainfall over Coastal Andhra Pradesh on 26th August,” the press release added.
 

More From This Section

WFH, Work from home

Indian boss abroad asks staff to log off at 7 pm; internet users react

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: When is Ganpati and will schools be closed?

Anandiben Patel

UP Guv calls for mandatory 75% attendance in schools, focus on research

Pushkar Singh Dhami, Uttarakhand CM

Operation Kalanemi: Over 4K verifications, 300 arrests made in Uttarakhand

Saurabh Bhardwaj, Saurabh, Bhardwaj

ED raids premises linked to AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj, others in PMLA case

Topics : Indian monsoon Indian Meteorological Department IMD on rains

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 26 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStock Market HolidayWhy are Pharma Share Crash Today Motilal Oswal Stock PickGem Aromatics IPO ListingTrump Fires Fed Governor Lisa CookGarena Free Fire Max code TodayStock To Buy TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon