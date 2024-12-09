Business Standard
Weather update today: Light rain improves AQI, temperature dips in Delhi

The first-winter rain in the national capital brought respite from poor AQI. The coming weeks are likely to bring cold temperatures and cold waves in several regions

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 09 2024 | 10:32 AM IST

The first winter rains have brought some respite from rising air pollution in the national capital. The smog level is also down, and the temperature in Delhi is expected to drop by 2-3 degrees in the coming days. Uttar Pradesh and Bihar will observe a dip in temperatures, while parts of hill states have already recorded sub-zero temperatures.

Delhi weather update

There was some moderate fog on Monday, and in the coming days we might observe clear skies. The minimum temperature will drop to 8 degrees, while the maximum temperature will hover around 23 degrees. Moderate fog in Delhi is likely to persist on December 10 and 11, with similar temperatures.
 
 
Due to a mild western disturbance from December 12 to 14, light fog is expected in the Delhi NCR. During these days, the maximum temperature will be around 25 degrees, while the minimum temperature will range between 6 and 8 degrees.
 
Although the temperature will remain above normal levels, there might be a slight surge in cold by December 25.
 
Naresh Kumar, a scientist at IMD, while speaking to ANI, said that light to moderate rain is expected in the Himalayas today and tomorrow. He said, “A western disturbance persists over central Pakistan and its surrounding areas... Light to moderate rain is expected in the Himalayas today and tomorrow. Light rain is expected in Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi.”
 
According to Kumar, the temperature would have surged in Punjab, Delhi-NCR, and Haryana on December 8. He mentioned that cold wave conditions may develop. “The cold wave will first hit Rajasthan, followed by Punjab and Haryana,” Kumar added.

Rain alerts for parts of UP and Bihar

The 43 districts of Uttar Pradesh including Lucknow, Lakhimpur Kheri, Shravasti and Bahraich, are on a rain alert for Monday. This rain will lead to a drop in nighttime and morning temperatures.
 
Parts of Bihar are likely to observe scattered rain, while other parts will remain dry. The maximum temperature would go up to 28 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature at 10-12 degrees.
 
In the coming weeks, the temperature will dip leading to potential cold waves in several regions.

Topics : IMD weather forecasts Indian Meteorological Department Rain

First Published: Dec 09 2024 | 10:32 AM IST

