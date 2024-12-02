Business Standard
Home / India News / Cyclone Fengal aftermath: Flood warning, heavy rain in Puducherry and TN

Cyclone Fengal aftermath: Flood warning, heavy rain in Puducherry and TN

Tamil Nadu and Puducherry remain on high alert, battling relentless rainfall and looming flood threats, even as Cyclone Fengal weakens in the region

Puducherry Rescue, Cyclone Fengal, Fengal

Puducherry: NDRF personnel evacuate people from a flooded area in the aftermath of Cyclone Fengal, in Puducherry, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 02 2024 | 11:17 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Tamil Nadu government has issued a flood warning in Cuddalore, following the release of excess water from Veeranam Lake. This reservoir, situated 235 km from Chennai and a key water source for the city, is now overflowing. With Cyclone Fengal’s heavy rains exacerbating the situation, nearby areas face the threat of severe flooding.
 
Cyclone Fengal made landfall near Puducherry on November 30 and has weakened into a deep depression. But its aftermath continues to cause significant disruption in Tamil Nadu and the Union territory. The cyclone brought relentless rainfall, flooding, and infrastructural damage, leading to large-scale evacuations and emergency responses.
 
 

Rainfall, flooding in TN and Puducherry

Puducherry has been devastated by the cyclone’s torrential downpours. The Indian Army was deployed to rescue stranded residents. Officials reported that 200 people, including those in the Krishna Nagar neighbourhood, were safely evacuated.
Residents stated that the natural disaster is the worst witnessed in the UT in over 30 years.
 
In Tamil Nadu, Villupuram district experienced record-breaking rainfall, which Chief Minister M K Stalin dubbed as ‘unprecedented’. The extended rainfall caused widespread flooding, with rescue teams working to clear blocked roads and restore services.
 

Travel disruptions

Operations at Chennai International Airport resumed after a suspension, but delays and cancellations affected passengers. Train services between Villupuram and Chennai were also cancelled, leaving travellers stranded at Villupuram station.
 
Elsewhere, fishermen in Thoothukudi have resumed their activities after a six-day suspension due to the cyclone.

More From This Section

Farmer Protest, Farmer March, Delhi Chalo

Farmers march to Delhi today: What are their demands and routes to avoid

Illegal Poppy Cultivation

Manipur govt destroys over 19,000 acres of illegal poppy cultivation

Bangla, Bengali language, West Bengal

KMC asks shops to put up signboards in Bengali alongside other languages

N Rangasamy, Rangasamy, Puducherry CM

Assessing cyclone's impact, to send report to Centre: Pondy CM Rangasamy

Delhi air pollution, Delhi AQI,

Delhi's air quality records 'poor' for second consecutive day with 273 AQI

 

Cyclone Fengal weakens

The India Meteorological Department confirmed that Cyclone Fengal has now weakened into a deep depression, centred approximately 30 km north of Cuddalore and 40 km east of Villupuram. It is expected to weaken further as it moves westward over north Tamil Nadu in the coming hours.
 
In a post on social media platform X, the weather department said, “The Depression (Remnant of Cyclonic Storm ‘FENGAL’) over north coastal Tamil Nadu & Puducherry moved nearly westwards and weakened into a Well Marked Low Pressure Area at 0530 hrs IST of today, the 02nd December 2024, over North Interior Tamil Nadu. The remnant low-pressure area is likely to emerge over southeast and adjoining east-central Arabian Sea off north Kerala-Karnataka coasts around 3rd December 2024.”
 
Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu government has announced plans to seek central assistance for a detailed damage assessment in the worst-hit districts of Villupuram, Cuddalore, and Chengalpet.
 
[With inputs from PTI]
 

Also Read

PMI, PMI INDIA

LIVE news updates: PMI slips to 56.5 in November on intensifying price pressures

Cyclone Dana, Cyclone, Dana

Cyclone Fengal: Puducherry schools, colleges to remain shut today

Rain, Rainfall, monsoon

Cyclone Fengal weakens, but heavy rainfall continues in TN, Puducherry

Cyclone Fengal

Cyclone Fengal kills 19 in India, Lanka; Puducherry sees record rainfall

Flight, plane, Airplane

Chennai Airport resumes operations after cyclone Fengal crosses TN coast

Topics : M K Stalin Tamil Nadu Cyclone Puducherry flood heavy rains IMD BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 02 2024 | 11:17 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVEIndia Q2 GDP GrowthStocks to buyIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon