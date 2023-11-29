West Bengal assembly passes bill to hike salary of MLAs to Rs 40,000

The West Bengal Assembly on Wednesday passed a bill to increase the salary of MLAs and ministers to Rs 40,000 a month.

Members of the opposition BJP were not present in the House when the Member's Emoluments (Amendment) Bill 2023 was cleared.

"I have rightfully increased the salary and I will raise it again if I get a chance," said Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who was present at the Assembly.

The MLAs used to get 10,000, ministers of state Rs 10,900 and ministers in-charge Rs 11,000 earlier. Now, they will get Rs 50,000, Rs 50,900 and Rs 51,000 per month, she said earlier.

The BJP had criticised the decision to increase the salary of the legislators.

"Those who have a lot of money are shouting, creating a ruckus. There are several MLAs who have assets worth several crores and do not need more, Banerjee said.

But there are others who earn a living, she said adding: We have panchayat members who work for the 100 days' scheme. They are not creating any problems. Do not your heart cry for them?"



Attacking the BJP, the West Bengal chief minister said wearing saffron does not make one a saint.

Banerjee had on September 7 said the salary of MLAs of the West Bengal Assembly is much less compared to that of other states.

Also Read Explained: How to structure your salary to reduce your tax burden Indian startups give salary hike of 8-12% in FY23, favour ESOPs: Study Indian firms dole out double-digit hikes, most employees satisfied Salary hikes of major IT companies take a back seat amid weak demand Salary of Infosys CEO Salil Parekh drops 21% to Rs 56.45 crore in FY23 Kuki Zo community hits Manipur streets demanding separate administration Meghalaya women's helpline gets over 36,000 calls since launch: Minister Kochi blast remarks: No coercive action against Union minister till Dec 14 Stock rally puts Gautam Adani back in world's 20 richest billionaires list Uttarakhand tunnel survivors airlifted to AIIMS-Rishikesh for check-up