close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

West Bengal Guv consents to state Lokayukta extension for two years

Justice (Retired) Ashim Kumar Roy will continue to be Bengal Lokayukta till August 29, 2025

Press Trust of India Kolkata
West Bengal Governor Dr CV Ananda Bose

West Bengal Governor Dr CV Ananda Bose

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 26 2023 | 11:48 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

West Bengal Governor Dr CV Ananda Bose on Wednesday gave consent to extend the term of office of state Lokayukta, Justice (Retired) Ashim Kumar Roy, for a period of over two years, the Raj Bhavan said in a statement.

Justice (Retired) Roy will continue to be Bengal Lokayukta till August 29, 2025, it added.

He was appointed the Lokayukta of the state in November 2018.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Deepak Kesarkar introduces Maharashtra Lokayukta Bill 2022 in Assembly

Karnataka bribery case: SC seeks BJP MLA's response on Lokayukta's plea

My father needs medical attention: Mukul Roy's son on talks of BJP return

Maha Assembly passes Lokayukta Bill, brings CM under anti-corruption lens

Bribe case: No question of interference with Lokayukta, says Yediyurappa

India among the top four countries that asked Twitter to remove content

Stopped from entering mill: Raut calls it attempt to hide irregularities

ILO analysing work conditions in India, report expected by Jul-Aug: Report

Gehlot mocks Raje after former Rajasthan CM's 'milk-and-lemon' remark

LIVE: Corruption increased every time Congress came to power, says Rajnath

Topics : West Bengal Lokayukta

First Published: Apr 27 2023 | 9:30 AM IST

Latest News

View More

China Jan-Mar industrial profit slump underlines slow economic recovery

China, China economy
2 min read

Stopped from entering mill: Raut calls it attempt to hide irregularities

Sanjay Raut
2 min read
Volume Icon

TMS Ep420: Russian crude oil, Sanjay Mehrotra, travel stocks, LRS

TMS
2 min read

ILO analysing work conditions in India, report expected by Jul-Aug: Report

workplace, office, startup
2 min read

Green hydrogen company Ohmium raises $250 mn to help address climate change

Green hydrogen, Hydrogen fuel
4 min read

Most Popular

View More

Power Ministry asks states to withdraw any tax on generation of electricity

electricity, power grid
3 min read

Cabinet approves National Medical Devices Policy 2023: Mansukh Mandaviya

mandaviya, Mansukh mandaviya
2 min read

Ayurveda practitioners not entitled to same pay as MBBS doctors, says SC

Supreme Court (Photo: Wikipedia)
3 min read

Operation Sheesh Mahal: Why do BJP and Congress want Delhi CM to resign?

Kejriwal, Delhi CM, arvind Kejriwal
3 min read

Shelly Oberoi re-elected MCD Mayor: Why fresh polls? All you need to know

Mayor Shelly Oberoi
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon