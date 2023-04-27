West Bengal Guv consents to state Lokayukta extension for two years

West Bengal Governor Dr CV Ananda Bose on Wednesday gave consent to extend the term of office of state Lokayukta, Justice (Retired) Ashim Kumar Roy, for a period of over two years, the Raj Bhavan said in a statement.
Justice (Retired) Roy will continue to be Bengal Lokayukta till August 29, 2025, it added.
He was appointed the Lokayukta of the state in November 2018.
