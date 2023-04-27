close

Gehlot mocks Raje after former Rajasthan CM's 'milk-and-lemon' remark

"We do not stop their schemes but our (previous Congress regime) schemes were stopped by the former government (BJP dispensation) and this is the difference between 'milk' and 'lemon'," Gehlot said

Press Trust of India Jaipur
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot (Photo: PTI)

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 27 2023 | 12:02 AM IST
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday mocked his predecessor Vasundhara Raje after she rejected allegations of collusion with him.

BJP leader Raje last week rejected allegations of collusion with Gehlot as a lie and said milk and lemon juice do not go together.

Speaking to reporters during his visit to Bikaner, Gehlot said his government did not stop schemes of the previous BJP regime and even carried forward its Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project.

"We do not stop their schemes but our (previous Congress regime) schemes were stopped by the former government (BJP dispensation) and this is the difference between 'milk' and 'lemon'," Gehlot said.

The senior Congress leader also highlighted the state government's various works, schemes and programmes and exuded confidence of the Congress returning to power in the assembly elections, due later this year.

Raje last week said a lie was being spread as part of a conspiracy.

"Can milk and lemon juice ever mix?" she had asked during a visit to the Jambheshwar temple in Suratgarh town of Sriganganagar district.

Topics : Ashok Gehlot Vasundhara Raje Politics rajasthan

First Published: Apr 27 2023 | 8:47 AM IST

