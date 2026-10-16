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Home / India News / West Bengal leads as welfare schemes lift living standards: NSO study

West Bengal leads as welfare schemes lift living standards: NSO study

An NSO study finds that in-kind welfare transfers helped 15.8 per cent of Indians move into higher consumption classes, with West Bengal recording the highest share among major states

Welfare schemes, rations, poverty, poor, PDS

Government welfare schemes providing free and subsidised goods have improved living standards for about 220 million Indians, with West Bengal recording the highest share of beneficiaries moving into higher consumption classes, according to an NSO stu

Himanshi Bhardwaj New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2026 | 8:02 PM IST

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Free and subsidised goods from government welfare schemes have aided 220 million Indians. West Bengal saw the most benefit, as 40.5 per cent of the state’s population moved into a higher consumption class, according to a paper released in the latest edition of Sarvekshana, a journal of the National Statistical Office (NSO).
 
The paper found that 18.8 per cent of India’s rural population and 8.4 per cent of its urban population moved into a higher consumption class once the value of these in-kind transfers was counted. That is 15.8 per cent of the total population.
 
Among the 18 major states, West Bengal led in both rural and urban areas, with 46.5 per cent of its rural population and 24.9 per cent of its urban population moving up a class. The smallest shares were in Gujarat (3.7 per cent) and Kerala (4.6 per cent).
 
 
The goods include food grains from the Public Distribution System, pulses, sugar, salt and edible oil, as well as items such as school uniforms, school shoes, bicycles, mobile phones, tablets and laptops.
 
Using the unit-level data from the NSO’s Household Consumption Expenditure Survey 2022-23, the authors ranked households by their monthly per capita consumption expenditure (MPCE) without these transfers and divided them into 12 classes -- from the poorest 5 per cent to the richest 5 per cent.

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They then added the value of the free items, using the most common unit prices in the survey data, and tracked how many people moved into a higher class. A household that moved up was counted as having experienced an improvement in its level of living.
 
Most of the movement was found at the bottom of the distribution. In rural India, the share of people moving to the next higher class ranged from 4 per cent to 33 per cent. The highest share, 33 per cent, came from the 5–10 per cent class, and the lowest, 4 per cent, from the second-highest class of 90-95 per cent.
 
In urban India, the share ranged from 1 per cent to 22 per cent, again highest in the second-lowest class. In both rural and urban areas, the largest upward movement was in the bottom three classes. “Such lateral movement of the population resonates with the progressive nature of the social transfers, i.e., these are intended for the poor, not the rich,” observed the authors.
 
The pattern held across states. Among the 18 major states, the poorest classes saw the largest improvement in 12 states in rural areas and 15 in urban areas.
 
“Our analysis emphatically shows the positive impact of in-kind social transfers in the level of living of the population belonging to the lower fractile classes, i.e., the population who deserves the in-kind transfers the most. Such an improvement will definitely have its influence in reduction of incidence of poverty in the country and would be visible whenever official poverty estimates are made,” the authors conclude.
 
The paper also noted that some schemes hand out bicycles, laptops, mobile phones and school uniforms regardless of a household’s economic status. This may explain some of the upward movement among better-off households.
 
According to the study, the transfers also narrowed consumption inequality slightly in 2022-23. The Gini coefficient, a standard measure of inequality where lower means more equal, fell from 0.266 to 0.261 in rural India and from 0.314 to 0.309 in urban India, once the value of in-kind transfers was included.
 
“Although the magnitude of the change in the Gini coefficient is modest, it indicates that public transfers exert an equalising effect on the distribution of consumption,” the paper noted.

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Topics : West Bengal NSO Statistics welfare schemes India's PDS system

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First Published: Oct 16 2026 | 7:27 PM IST